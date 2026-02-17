Where Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Is Projected in Bracketology Entering Final Stretch of Regular Season: The Anchor

The college basketball calendar is now just under four weeks until Selection Sunday, where college basketball fans around the country find out which 68 teams will compete for the National Championship in the NCAA Tournament.

One of those teams that is certain to be in barring something incredibly unforeseen is the No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt enters the final six-game stretch of the conference play and the regular season at 21-4, but has a tough stretch to end the season.

The Commodores have two dates with in-state rival Tennessee and road games against Missouri, Kentucky and Ole Miss with its final home game of the season coming against Georgia Feb. 25. It is essentially a guarantee Vanderbilt is going to be in the 68-team bracket, but the question is what seed it will be.

On Monday, CBS Sports released its latest March Madness bracket projection after another entertaining week of basketball. In the projection, the outlet has Vanderbilt as a No. 4 seed taking on No. 13 seed UNC Wilmington.

A No. 4 seed seems like the most likely outcome for Vanderbilt as of right now. The Commodores have hovered around the 15-19 spot in the AP Top 25 poll for about the past month, which is right around the 4-seed line or possibly the 5-seed line. However, it does have the metrics such as being No. 13 in the NET rankings to be rated solidly as a No. 4 seed.

With some tough games ahead to end the season in addition to the SEC Tournament, Vanderbilt does have the opportunity to boost its resume and become a No. 3 seed if it takes advantage of the road ahead.

The Anchor: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026

Vanderbilt football 2026 signee quarterback Jared Curtis has passed Tennessee quarterback signee Brandon Faizon in 247Sports’ class of 2026 rankings. Curtis now ranks second in the class among signees, with Faizon one spot behind him.

Vanderbilt men’s golf began its season at the Watersound Invitational Monday and finished the first round of the event 7-under par.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball guard Frankie Collins posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story at what seems to be a rehab appointment. Collins posted the picture with the word “Blessed” Monday afternoon. Collins has been out with an injury since mid-December and there is no timetable set for his return this season.

Monday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt lacrosse lost to Stanford 18-6.

Vanderbilt women’s golf finished in fifth place at the Alice and John Wallace Classic.

Tuesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Eastern Michigan, 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt swimming at the SEC Championships, Day 1.

No. 3 Vanderbilt men’s golf at the Watersound Invitational, Day 2.

