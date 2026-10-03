Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates and Analysis

ATHENS, Ga.. — Vanderbilt football has pulled off the impossible before, can it do it again?

Two seasons ago, the Commodores beat a top-ranked Alabama team at home, pulling off the unthinkable and ushering in a brand new era and standard for the Vanderbilt football program. The Commodores have national championship and playoff aspirations now, regardless of what people on the outside think.

Today is the perfect benchmark for Vanderbilt to see how it stacks up compared to a national title contender. Vanderbilt travels to Athens today to take on No. 2 Georgia. Vanderbilt enters the game with a 3-1 record, dropping its last game to Auburn on the road a week ago.

The underlying story line for today’s game is Vanderbilt five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis going against Georgia. Curtis originally committed to Georgia before flipping his commitment to Vanderbilt in early December 2025. It was a move that few people saw coming. Since being named the starting quarterback two weeks ago, Curtis has lived up to the hype.

But there is one important note about Curtis’ game against the school he originally planned to play at. Curtis was listed as “questionable” on Wednesday night’s injury report. Thursday, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said that Curtis has not been a full-go in practice this week, but he has been feeling better by the day.

Having Curtis is crucial for Vanderbilt if it wants to beat a top team like Georgia. Regardless of the storyline, Curtis has the talent to keep Vanderbilt in games. If Curtis does not turn out to play, Vanderbilt will play Blaze Berlowitz at quarterback.

The Commodores have maybe their toughest challenge of the year today. It is time to see what it is made of.

Vanderbilt and Georgia are scheduled to kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

Scoring Updates from Vanderbilt at Auburn

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Latest Injury News from Vanderbilt at Auburn

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– The biggest piece of injury news for Vanderbilt is the status of Jared Curtis. Thursday, Clark Lea said that Curtis was making progress on an undisclosed injury he suffered during a play in the Auburn game. Friday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Curtis will “attempt to play” Saturday.

– Elsewhere on the injury report was starting EDGE Miles Capers and starting offensive linemen Clinton Azubuike and Lyndon Cooper all listed as “probable.” Capers is dealing with what Lea called a “nagging” neck injury while Cooper has been practicing all week.

– Once again, Vanderbilt will be without cornerback Jaylin Lackey and linebacker Jamison Curtis with soft tissue injuries and defensive lineman Nikhil Jefferson to an injury as well. As Lea said two weeks ago, defensive lineman Aaron Bryant is out for the season with an ACL injury

Vanderbilt at Auburn Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Vanderbilt (3-1) vs. No. 2 Georgia (4-0)

When: Saturday, Oct.3, 11:45 a.m. CT

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

TV: SEC Network

Series History: Georgia leads Vanderbilt 61-20-2 all-time.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt lost its SEC opener to Auburn on the road, 21-15

Last time out, Georgia: Georgia dominated Oklahoma in its first game of SEC play by a score of 41-13.

Weather: This will be the worst weather Vanderbilt has seen this season. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s at kickoff and rise a couple degrees by the end of the game. However, there is a chance that it could rain during the game. Per the forecast on the weather channel, there is a 24% chance of rain at kickoff, but a 63% chance during the 2 p.m. ET hour in Athens.

Betting Odds for Vanderbilt at Auburn

Spread: Georgia -25 points

Over/Under: 50.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for Vanderbilt at Auburn

Vanderbilt knows that it is a huge underdog going into this weekend’s game. The Commodores do not care, though. As usual, Vanderbilt is embracing its underdog role by tending to the internal and ignoring the external. More on Vanderbilt’s mentality in this story by Vandy On SI’s Joey Dwyer.

One of the biggest concerns coming out of last week’s game was how long it took for Vanderbilt’s offense to get into the end zone. Vanderbilt has been playing from behind in each of the last two weeks. More from Vandy On SI’s Graham Baakko on how the Commodores plan to start faster offensively.

Last week against Auburn, Vanderbilt backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz lined up as wide receiver for two snaps, even catching a zero-yard pass from Jared Curtis. Clark Lea certainly seems open to the idea of giving Berlowitz more opportunities at the position. Read Graham Baakko’s story on what Lea said about Berlowitz’ future at the position .

Vanderbilt Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Jared Curtis, Blaze Berlowitz

RB: Sedrick Alexander, MK Young

X Receiver: Junior Sherrill, Ja'Cory Thomas, Joseph McVay

Y Receiver: Brycen Coleman, Cole Adams, Claibourne Richards

Z Receiver: Tristen Brown, Kayleb Barnett

Tight End: Cole Spence, Gabe Fisher, Maurice Veney

Tight End: Jayvontay Conner, Walter Taylor

Quick Tackle: Clinton Azubuike, CJ Williams

Quick Guard: Kevo Wesley, Micah DeBose, Ted Gregoire

Center: Lyndon Cooper, Gunnar Givens or Keegan Wechsler

Strong Guard: Cade McConnell, Mitchell Smith

Strong Tackle: Orion Irving, Beau Johnson

DEFENSE

EDGE: Brian Allen, Edwin Kolenge, Hayden Bray

Defensive Tackle: Issa Ouattara, Bradley Mann, Talan Carter

Defensive Tackle: Glenn Seabrooks III, Jaylon Stone, Mike Diatta

Razor: Miles Capers, Mason Carter, Jake Stanish

Linebacker: Nick Rinaldi, Bryce Cowan, Josiah Broxton

Linebacker: Bryan Longwell, Bryce Cowan, Austin Howard or Jamison Curtis

STAR: Mason Lewis or Carson Lawrence, Jailen Ruth

Cornerback: Martel Hight, Jaylin Davies, Cobey Sellers

Cornerback: Jordan Matthews, Cayden Daniels, Bishop Starling

Safety: Ricardo Jones, Dontae Carter, Davin Chandler

Safety: CJ Heard, Jalen Gilbert, Vanzale Hinton

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