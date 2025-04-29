Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Athletics Announces Home Football Promotions For 2025

The Commodores' home schedule features enticing reasons to make it to First Bank Stadium in 2025.

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Vanderbilt Commodores are counting down the days until the 2025 season kicks off with great anticipation. The 'Dores are looking to build off a 7-6 season in 2024 that saw Clark Lea's squad defeat the No. 1 team in the nation and win their first bowl game in a decade.

The Vanderbilt athletics department announced promotional information for the 2025 season on Tuesday including announcind Saturday, Nov. 8 against Auburn as Homecoming for the fall.

Vanderbilt is 9-17 under Lea in four seasons at home but went 4-3 in Nashville in 2024 with the signature upset over No. 1 Alabama. The upset helped the Commodores get off to a 4-0 start at home and they nearly pulled off a second big win, but lost to highly-ranked Texas by three points.

The season opener on Aug. 30 will be particularly special as the new south endzone seating and facility opens for the first time. Kickoff times for early non-conference action will be announced later in the spring, while the SEC schedule is expected to be revealed in June.

Aug. 30 – Charleston Southern
• Vandy United
• Mr. C’s Kids’ Club Game
• Faith and Family Day

Sept. 20 – Georgia State
• Family Weekend
• Youth Sports Day
• Educator Appreciation

Sept. 27 – Utah State
• Community Day
• Healthcare Appreciation
• Spirit Day
• Scout Day
• Band Day

Oct. 18 – LSU
• This is Nashville

Oct. 25 – Missouri
• Salute to Service
• Union Day
• Mr. C’s Kids’ Club Game

Nov. 8 – Auburn
• Reunion and Homecoming

Nov. 22 – Kentucky
• Senior Day
• Mr. C’s Reading Club

