Vanderbilt Basketball Set To Host Five-Star And Four-Star Recruit Over The Weekend
In this story:
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball will still host five-star wing Malachi Jordan and four-star power forward Davis Cochran on official visits over the weekend, Vandy on SI has confirmed.
Jordan is a 6-foot-7 high-volume scorer that evaluators regard as one of the best prospects in the 2027 high school class. He holds offers from Kansas, UConn, USC, Tennessee, Alabama and Missouri in addition to Vanderbilt. If Vanderbilt lands Jordan, he would be the highest-rated recruit it’s held a commitment from since Darius Garland and Simi Shittu committed to the program in 2017.
Cochran is a Brentwood native and Brentwood product with offers from Auburn, Virginia, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Tennessee and a number of other power-five programs. He’s a talented floor spacer at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds and would be the program’s first commit from Brentwood since Tyler Tanner–who attended Brentwood Academy.
Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington and company have recently broken through on the recruiting trail with commitments from five-star wing Gabe Nesmith–who reclassified and will join Vanderbilt this season–as well as three top 100 players in the 2026 high school. They hosted class of 2028 five-star forward Bentley Lusakeno on a visit a week ago.
Byington and company are coming off of a 27-win season and look to follow it up with sustainability.
“You want as many like-minded people around you as possible,” Byington told Vandy on SI this summer. “I think we’re doing that with the players we’re bringing in. We don’t want people to come who just want to live in Nashville or want to make money. We want people that want to make a legacy here and take Vanderbilt to a Final Four, to a national championship.”
Follow us onTwitter/X,Facebook,YouTube,Instagram,ThreadsandBlue Skyfor the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy