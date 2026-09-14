Vanderbilt Basketball Set To Host Five-Star And Four-Star Recruit Over The Weekend

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball will still host five-star wing Malachi Jordan and four-star power forward Davis Cochran on official visits over the weekend, Vandy on SI has confirmed.

Jordan is a 6-foot-7 high-volume scorer that evaluators regard as one of the best prospects in the 2027 high school class. He holds offers from Kansas, UConn, USC, Tennessee, Alabama and Missouri in addition to Vanderbilt. If Vanderbilt lands Jordan, he would be the highest-rated recruit it’s held a commitment from since Darius Garland and Simi Shittu committed to the program in 2017.

Cochran is a Brentwood native and Brentwood product with offers from Auburn, Virginia, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Tennessee and a number of other power-five programs. He’s a talented floor spacer at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds and would be the program’s first commit from Brentwood since Tyler Tanner–who attended Brentwood Academy.

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington and company have recently broken through on the recruiting trail with commitments from five-star wing Gabe Nesmith–who reclassified and will join Vanderbilt this season–as well as three top 100 players in the 2026 high school. They hosted class of 2028 five-star forward Bentley Lusakeno on a visit a week ago.

Byington and company are coming off of a 27-win season and look to follow it up with sustainability.

“You want as many like-minded people around you as possible,” Byington told Vandy on SI this summer. “I think we’re doing that with the players we’re bringing in. We don’t want people to come who just want to live in Nashville or want to make money. We want people that want to make a legacy here and take Vanderbilt to a Final Four, to a national championship.”

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