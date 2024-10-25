Vanderbilt Commodore Fans are Doing Their Part in Potential Historic Upset
It’s already been an incredible season for the Vanderbilt Commodores.
They have a chance to make it truly historic when the Commodores host the Texas Longhorns this weekend. It’ll be in front of a sold-out crowd.
Per a release from the school on Wednesday, Vanderbilt has sold out of tickets as they host Texas. This is the third game they have sold out this season. They also sold out their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Vanderbilt won both of those games.
It is worth noting that FirstBank Stadium is operating under reduced seating capacity because of the ongoing construction being done to the stadium.
Vanderbilt comes into the SEC showdown as the 25th-ranked team in college football. Texas slipped to six after dropping a game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia called for more seating for the student section on X, quote tweeting a post about how Vanderbilt is experiencing unprecedented student support and how the administration is failing the student body at the worst time.
“Let’s make it happen!! We need that student section even bigger! Vandy we turnt!” Pavia wrote on X.
Pavia has become one of the biggest stories in college football this season. He’s thrown for 1,391 yards, scored 11 touchdowns through the air and thrown just one interception this season. His coming out party for the Commodores was his monumental performance against Alabama earlier this season. The senior quarterback threw for 252 yards and two scores against the Crimson Tide.
Vanderbilt takes on Texas at 3:15 pm CT on the SEC Network this Saturday.