Vanderbilt Commodores Can Be Bowl Bound With Bounce Back Win Against Auburn Tigers
Vanderbilt Commodores coach Clark Lea is one win away from reaching his first bowl-eligible season as head coach of the program.
As the Commodores (5-3, 2-2 in SEC) prepare to travel south to face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, they are one game away from playing some type of postseason football for the first time since 2018, before the Lea era began in Nashville.
The team is coming off a tough three-point loss to the Texas Longhorns 27-24 this past Saturday, a win that would have secured the second victory of the season against a Top 5 ranked opponent. Although the team was projected to lose by much more than the final score, Vanderbilt players expected to win the football game, and the disappointment showed once the game was complete.
The new mindset inside the program is worth noting, as Lea is establishing a winning culture that will last longer than the 2024 season inside the toughest conference in college football.
With a challenging conference schedule still looming for the Dores, their next game may be their best chance at reaching that sixth win of the season, but it won’t be an easy task. Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4) head coach Hugh Freeze is also establishing a new identity on the plains as their program looks to keep their bowl hopes alive heading into the weekend. They also have a future to protect as the coaching staff, who is in their second full season at Auburn, has built a Top 5 recruiting class for next season.
This game may not have College Football Playoff implications, but there will be plenty on the line Saturday night.
Here is a preview of the Commodores and the Tigers.
Vanderbilt at Auburn
Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama
Time: 12:45 pm ET
TV: SEC Network
Coaches: Vanderbilt – Clark Lead (14-30 at Vanderbilt and career as head coach); Auburn – Hugh Freeze (9-12 at Auburn, 85-59 overall)
Records: Vanderbilt – 5-3 (2-1 in SEC); Auburn 3-5 (1-4)
All-Time Series: Auburn leads the series 22-21-1
Last Meeting: Auburn defeated Vanderbilt 31-15 in Nashville, TN.
Series Notes: Auburn has won the last two meetings (2016 and 2023). The tie came in 1912 as the two teams finished with a 7-7 final.
Last week's result: Vanderbilt lost to Texas, 27-24. Auburn defeated Kentucky, 24-10.
Auburn Snapshot: It hasn’t been the best season for the Tigers as Hugh Freeze continues to build up the program in his second season. The team had mixed expectations heading into the new year after committing to starting quarterback Payton Thorne and not going after anyone in the transfer portal. The team has benched their quarterback already at one point earlier in the season, but he has made his way back into the starting lineup.
As they look to go at least 3-1 over their final four games to reach a bowl game for a second straight season, they will hope to continue the momentum from their recent win over the Kentucky Wildcats. The team played some of its best football of the season this past weekend, especially in the second half, when it shut down the Wildcats on the road. Auburn excelled in the running game against Kentucky on Saturday, as running back Jarquez Hunter rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns.
Vanderbilt Snapshot: After going 2-10 (0-8 in SEC play) last season, you can already consider 2024 a success for the Dores, but there is still more to want after the historic start. Star quarterback Diego Pavia, who struggled somewhat against the Longhorns and experienced an injury that had him leave the game for a few snaps right before halftime, will need to be at his best if the team is looking to knock off the Tigers to secure their first bowl season in six years.
The Commodores defense limited Texas to only 106 yards on the ground at 3.3 yards per carry. That same time of play will be paramount this upcoming Saturday to shut down the Tigers running game. Forcing the game into Payton Thornes’ hands would be ideal for Vanderbilt, who has not had an issue winning the turnover margin in recent games.