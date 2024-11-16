Vanderbilt Commodores Can Stay Alive with Another Upset Saturday
As the Vanderbilt Commodores prepare to do what everyone normally does on a Saturday when they kick back and take in SEC action, their chances to make the conference championship lie in the balance.
They have lived and died by upsets this year, with wins over the Virginia Tech Hokies and Alabama Crimson Tide keeping them alive, and another upset this week, one they would not be a part of, could do the same.
Even though on paper it looks to be one of the least exciting games of the week, the Texas Longhorns are traveling to Fayetteville, Ark. to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a contest that has massive implications for Vandy.
If the Razorbacks win in what would only be considered a massive upset, Vanderbilt would stay alive.
If the Longhorns win as they are expected to do, the Commodores' hopes would be crushed, and the only postseason contest they would be playing in would be a bowl game.
While it is a highly unlikely scenario, it is not impossible.
Vandy took Texas to the limit in their matchup on Oct. 26, with the game not being decided until there were less than 30 seconds on the clock.
Arkansas could learn from what Vanderbilt did well to remain in this showdown.
The Commodores forced two timely interceptions from quarterback Quinn Ewers in their matchup. The first came on the Longhorns' first drive of the game, with Diego Pavia and the offense taking over on Texas's 31-yard line which culminated in the first touchdown of the game and an early Vanderbilt lead.
The second came on the Longhorns' second drive of the second half with Vanderbilt down 24-10.
It resulted in another touchdown, putting the game within one score, and giving momentum to the Commodores' defense.
The Razorbacks have been able to force interceptions in their own right this year, entering Saturday with eight, an average of 0.88 per game. Ewers has thrown six in 2024, and Arch Manning has thrown two, so the odds on that front may play into Arkansas' favor.
The Longhorns had a tough time keeping the dual threat Pavia under wraps, too.
While he did not have the best passing numbers, he was able to run for 67 yards and one touchdown on 16 attempts for an average of 4.19 yards per rush.
Arkansas quarterback, Taylen Green, who is currently listed as probable on their injury report, is a dual threat who has been much better than Pavia this year through the air.
Green has thrown for 2,214 yards with 11 touchdowns on 161 for 263 passing, while adding 610 yards on the ground with five touchdowns on 105 attempts. Should he be healthy enough to play on Saturday, he will be the offense's key to victory over Texas.
Having fate lie in the hands of another team while in the middle of an off week is not the best position to be in, but that's the reality for Vandy since it's the only chance they have to remain alive in the conference championship race until they take the field once again next week.