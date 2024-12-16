Vanderbilt Commodores, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Make for Awesome Bowl Game
The Vanderbilt Commodores shocked the college football world with their performance throughout the 2024 season.
It has been a long time since they factored into the race in the SEC. Coming into the year, they had gone winless in conference play in three out of the last four campaigns, winning only three contests combined from 2019-2023.
They matched that number in 2024 alone, going 3-5 during SEC play. That third victory came on November 2 on the road against the Auburn Tigers to also clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2018 season.
The Commodores weren’t nearly as successful down the stretch, as they are riding a three-game losing streak. But that shouldn’t take away from just how well Clark Lea did turning things around in the offseason.
He overhauled the roster after losing 10 consecutive games to finish out 2023 and the results were instant. A 6-6 regular season may seem like little to some fans, but for Vanderbilt, this is a huge step in the right direction.
That includes the upset of 2024 when they defeated the then-No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 40 years.
There is a lot at stake in the Birmingham Bowl, where they will be facing off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets out of the ACC.
The Commodores haven’t finished with a winning record since 2013, the last year under James Franklin before he took the job with the Penn State Nittany Lions. That was also the last time they were victorious in a bowl game.
They are going to have their hands full against a Georgia Tech team which was also a pleasant surprise. The Yellow Jackets are 7-5, which includes a win over then No. 10 Florida State Seminoles to begin the campaign in Ireland and a thrilling 44-42 eight-overtime loss to the Georgia Bulldogs during rivalry week.
Given the success of both teams, it should come as no surprise that the Birmingham Bowl is one of the more anticipated matchups outside of the College Football Playoff. Zach Koons of Sports Illustrated ranked the game No. 5 out of the 36 non-CFP bowls.
“Now quarterbacks Haynes King and Diego Pavia, who, at the very least, can be described as two of the toughest and most entertaining players to watch this season, will go head-to-head. Sign us up!”
Dynamic quarterbacks and two teams that have something to prove when so many schools are being ravaged by the transfer portal and coaching changes? It doesn’t get better than that.
Make sure to tune in on December 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET when the game kicks off on ESPN.