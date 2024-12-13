Ranking Every College Football Playoff, Bowl Game From Worst to Best
It’s officially bowl season! The College Football Playoff may be ever expanding, but for the next three weeks, there will be a total of 47 more games—before we begin the long wait for another year of college football.
December is always a busy time of year and finding time to sneak in a few quarters of college ball, much less full games, can be tricky. Thankfully, Sports Illustrated’s watchability rankings are back to try and help you decipher which of those games are most worth your time.
Only 40 games made these rankings because we obviously still don’t have the CFP quarterfinal, semifinal or national championship matchups. However, the four first-round CFP games are ranked before every non-CFP bowl gets a spot on the list. Deciphering which players will opt out and which ones are in, or have yet to hit, the transfer portal can be tricky, so I reserve the right to call these rankings utter nonsense later on this month should situations with certain teams change.
With all that being said, here’s your complete guide on which postseason games will bring the highest entertainment value, beginning with the opening-round CFP matchups and continuing on with the rest of bowl season.
College Football Playoff Games
4. No. 12 Clemson (10–3) at No. 5 Texas (11–2)
Dec. 21, 4 p.m. ET, TNT
Dabo Swinney pulled the rabbit out of the hat and earned Clemson the ACC’s automatic bid with a thrilling win over SMU in the league championship game. The reward? A trip to Austin for perhaps the most difficult first-round matchup.
The Longhorns, apart from a pair of losses to the Georgia Bulldogs, boast one of the country’s most lethal defenses. Texas is first in the nation in yards per play allowed (4.0) and second in scoring defense (12.46 points per game). And the Horns are angry, which doesn’t bode well for opposing quarterback Cade Klubnik, even if he is coming off of one of his best games of the season.
Whether or not Clemson can stretch Texas’s defense at all may come down to the availability of star running back Phil Mafah, who Swinney says is dealing with a nagging injury. If Mafah isn’t at full strength, the Longhorns could stifle the Tigers and comfortably advance to the Peach Bowl vs. Arizona State.
3. No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State
Dec. 21, noon ET, TNT
The Mustangs avoided the nightmare of getting bounced from the field of 12 by Alabama, earning the final at-large bid, even without a win over a team ranked in the top 25 in the final rankings. SMU will now try to validate its first CFP appearance by going into the den of the Nittany Lions.
Rhett Lashlee’s defense will need to hold Drew Allar and Swiss army knife tight end Tyler Warren in check, far better than it did in the first half against Clemson’s Klubnik. That would give the Mustangs’ Kevin Jennings and Brashard Smith the opportunity to shine by keeping the ball on the ground.
On the other sideline, James Franklin’s inability to beat the other top teams in the country is well-documented. Penn State is widely believed to have the easiest path to the semifinals (though don’t tell SMU and Boise State that), so here’s the chance for the Nittany Lions to prove they belong in the national title conversation.
2. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State
Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Much like an NCAA tournament in basketball, the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup appears to be the most even on paper. Ohio State is still licking its wounds after a fourth straight loss to Michigan, placing even more pressure on Ryan Day to deliver this postseason. To do so, he’ll have to navigate the Buckeyes through the toughest portion of the bracket, beginning with Tennessee.
The Vols also got championship week off, which may not have been the worst scenario given the up-and-down health of freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Tennessee will need to ride its defense in this game, though, particularly against the patchwork Ohio State offensive line. The unit ranked fourth in the country in yards allowed and points allowed per game at the end of the regular season, but it hasn’t faced an opposing offense with the depth of the Buckeyes. Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyeon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins will quickly expose whether or not this Tennessee team is championship worthy.
1. No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame
Dec. 20, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
This may not be an official rivalry game, but it will probably go down as one of the most consequential football games to take place in the Hoosier State. Under the lights on Friday night in South Bend, this environment is sure to be raucous and may come with some of the best football of the playoff.
Indiana was the face of the subpar strength of schedule argument for much of the first few CFP rankings releases, but managed to stay clean and earn its spot in the field. However, head coach Curt Cignetti and star quarterback Kurtis Rourke will now have to maneuver against perhaps its toughest defensive opponent to date. Notre Dame is playing its best football at the right time and is exceptional at generating turnovers (tied for first in FBS with 28).
If the Irish are able to apply pressure on Rourke and force a few bad throws, this game could get out of hand. But Indiana can light up the scoreboard in a hurry and Cignetti may just have a few more tricks up his sleeve to keep this magical Hoosiers’ season going.
Bowl Games
36. Myrtle Beach Bowl
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6–6) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (6–6)
Dec. 23, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
The middle of the Sun Belt meets the middle of the AAC. The Chanticleers stumbled their way into a bowl game with a win over Georgia State in the season finale after losing five of their previous six games. The top two quarterbacks on Coastal have entered the portal, leading to some serious questions about which signal-caller will pair with a subpar defense. UTSA had its moments this season, rallying from a 2–4 start to win games against Memphis and North Texas, in addition to challenging Army in its final game of the season. The Roadrunners and quarterback Owen McCown—son of NFL journeyman Josh McCown—distribute the ball around expertly and stand to continue that trend in a favorable matchup.
35. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Northern Illinois Huskies (7–5) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (6–6)
Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
The Huskies’ season seemed bound for greatness after a Week 2 upset of Notre Dame in South Bend. Unfortunately the momentum didn’t continue as they dropped four of their next six, playing their way out of contention in the MAC. Still, the Huskies’ defense was the real deal, ranking in the top five nationally at season’s end, and will have to be the strength against Fresno State with starting quarterback Ethan Hampton in the portal. This game’s entertainment value isn’t helped with Bulldogs’ starter Mikey Keene also looking to transfer. Fresno’s offense is already ranked outside of the top 100 coming into this game, so prepare yourself for a low-scoring slog—that hopefully will feature at least a Gatorade bucket bath of french fries.
34. IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
South Alabama Jaguars (6–6) vs. Western Michigan Mustangs (6–6)
Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
This game couldn’t be a worse matchup for Western Michigan. The game is basically in South Alabama’s backyard in Montgomery and the Jaguars had four of their losses come by one score or less, making them a more difficult opponent than they appear. The Mustangs allowed a whopping 186.3 rushing yards per game in the regular season, ranking 110th among FBS teams. The Jaguars run the football exceptionally well, ranking ninth in the nation in yards per carry (5.65). Even with leading rusher Fluff Bothwell transferring, there’s no reason to think the game plan for Major Applewhite’s team will change its approach.
33. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
North Texas Mean Green (7–5) vs. Texas State Bobcats (8–4)
Jan. 3, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
If I’m certain of any game being high scoring this bowl season, it’s this one in Dallas. North Texas boasted the third best offense in the FBS (488.7 yards per game), while Texas State was fifth (474.3 yards per game). Though the Mean Green will be without gunslinger Chandler Morris, there’s still a wealth of talent in the passing game to try and support whoever lines up behind center. The Bobcats are a bit better balanced offensively behind senior quarterback Jordan McCloud, giving them the clear advantage in this one.
32. Go Bowling Military Bowl
East Carolina Pirates (7–5) vs. NC State Wolf Pack (6–6)
Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
A pair of same-state programs gets plopped down in Annapolis, Md. because… why not? If only these teams had fared better this season. NC State doesn’t bring a ton to the table on offense, but defensive end Davin Vann is a stud. He led the FBS with six forced fumbles, while tallying 6.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. ECU rallied after the firing of head coach Mike Houston, which also came with a quarterback switch to Katin Houser. The Pirates finished in the top 20 in passing at regular season’s end and can incorporate a number of receivers to keep defenses guessing.
31. 68 Ventures Bowl
Arkansas State Red Wolves (7–5) vs. Bowling Green Falcons (7–5)
Dec. 26, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Both of these teams were in the mix for their respective conference championship games but without wins in the final week of the season and a lack of help from their competition, settled for spots on the outside looking in. Bowling Green played in a number of competitive nonconference games this season, too, pushing Penn State and Texas A&M to the brink. That’s due in part to one of the best tight ends in college football, Harold Fannin Jr., who trailed only San Jose State’s Nick Nash in receiving this season with 1,342 yards. Time will tell if Fannin chooses to play or starts to prepare for the NFL draft, but he could have a massive day against an Arkansas State defense that allows 6.92 yards per play (128th in FBS).
30. Hawai’i Bowl
South Florida Bulls (6–6) vs. San Jose State Spartans (7–5)
Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
San Jose State couldn’t get over the seven-win hump this season, but did stay competitive in nearly all of its five losses, headlined by a 54–52 double overtime thriller at Washington State. The Spartans have one of the most entertaining players in the nation in Nick Nash, who led the FBS in receptions (104), receiving yards (1,382) and receiving touchdowns (16). There’s no guarantee that Nash will play in this game, so if he doesn’t go, this game’s entertainment value takes a hit. However, USF running back Kelley Joiner will try to make up for a potential absence in the skill position department after averaging seven yards per carry and scoring 11 touchdowns this season.
29. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Georgia Southern Eagles (8–4) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (9–3)
Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Both of these teams outperformed preseason expectations and narrowly missed out on playing for their respective conference championships. Sam Houston’s rise is particularly impressive, given that team just leapt up to the FBS level last season. Led by a conference-best defense and dual-threat quarterback Hunter Watson, the Bearkats are a well-rounded team, though they will have to play without coach K.C. Keeler who took the head coaching gig at Temple. Georgia Southern may have the advantage with the influx of Sam Houston talent that flooded the portal after Keeler’s departure.
28. GameAbove Sports Bowl
Pittsburgh Panthers (7–5) vs. Toledo Rockets (7–5)
Dec. 26, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Pittsburgh’s season can be divided into two parts: before Eli Holstein’s health took a turn for the worse, and after. The standout redshirt freshman quarterback has labored with injuries in the latter half of the season and the Panthers lost five straight after a 7–0 start. Toledo similarly faded down the stretch after an upset at Mississippi State, which included an overtime loss to four-win Akron in the regular season finale. The Rockets boast a pair of exciting receivers in Jerjuan Newton and Johnny Vandeross III, who combined for 1,712 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. The pair will go up against a Pitt defense that generated 12 interceptions in 2024.
27. Art of Sport LA Bowl
California Golden Bears (6–6) vs. UNLV Rebels (10–3)
Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Remember Cal’s sensational September? Unfortunately for the Golden Bears, the rest of the season didn’t quite pan out, beginning with some heartbreakingly close losses to Florida State, Miami, Pitt and NC State. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is in the transfer portal, despite what head coach Kevin Wilcox said last week, so that likely dampens the competitiveness of this game. UNLV is a very good team that simply couldn’t get past Boise State this season, losing to the Broncos twice. The Rebels will also be without coach Barry Odom, who’s taking over the job at Purdue, but will hopefully still feature the dynamic ground game tandem of quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and running back Jai’den Thomas.
26. Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8–5) vs. James Madison Dukes (8–4)
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
While much of the mention of James Madison this season has been in connection to former coach Curt Cignetti and what he’s done with Indiana, the Dukes have fared just fine. Eight wins, highlighted by a 70–50 shootout win over UNC—a result that definitely didn’t help Mack Brown’s case to stay with the Tar Heels—is nothing to scoff at. JMU leads the nation in turnover margin because of a standout defense and sophomore quarterback Alonza Barnett III’s ability to protect the football. The Hilltoppers aren’t as careful with the football, which badly hurt them in the Conference USA championship game loss to Jacksonville State. If WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp doesn’t play a clean game, James Madison could run away with this one.
25. Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo Bulls (8–4) vs. Liberty Flames (8–3)
Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN2
This may be the final game of the 2024 bowl season, but it’s nothing to scoff at—there’s plenty of talent on both of these teams. For Buffalo, that starts and ends with the linebacker duo of Shaun Dolac and Red Murdock, who combined for 302 tackles and ranked first and second in the nation individually. The pair faces a shifty running back in Quinton Cooley (1,254 yards, 13 touchdowns) and a Liberty team that, like Buffalo, didn’t quite meet expectations this season. Both programs will get one last shot in one of the best vacation spots for a bowl game.
24. Cricket Celebration Bowl
Jackson State Tigers (11–2) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (9–2)
Saturday, noon ET, ABC
This game between the SWAC champions and the top team in the MEAC should be a lot of fun. The Tigers haven’t taken long—in fact, just two seasons—to get back to the level they were at under Deion Sanders with T.C. Taylor in charge. Star running back Irv Mulligan (1,168 yards, 11 TDs, 6.5 yards per carry) complements a tenacious defense (34 sacks) that dominated the conference this season. S.C. State leans more heavily on senior quarterback Eric Phoenix to lead the offense, while pass rusher Ashaad Hall (11 sacks in 11 games) helms a fierce pass rush. Expect the stars to shine bright in the bowl season opener.
23. Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
No. 25 Memphis Tigers (10–2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (6–6)
Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Memphis played its way out of both AAC title game and CFP contention much earlier than anticipated this season, with losses to Navy and UTSA, but still managed to rally to 10 wins. The Tigers are exceptional at turning teams over, while protecting the football, ranking second in the nation in turnover margin (plus-16). Turnovers didn’t always mean keeping teams out of the end zone as the group finished 55th in total defense. Expect this game to be high scoring as West Virginia also struggled on that side of the ball, allowing more than 31 points per game and ranking 106th in the FBS. Quarterbacks Seth Henigan and Garrett Greene can throw the ball around the yard and make plays with their legs, which should make this late-night game in Frisco one to watch.
22. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Oklahoma Sooners (6–6) vs. Navy (8–3)
Dec. 27, noon ET, ESPN
Navy vastly outperformed expectations this season, but couldn’t sustain its 6–0 start and Cinderella run into the AP poll. The offense, despite the dynamism of quarterback Blake Horvath struggled mightily in the Midshipmen’s three losses, and there’s certainly a chance for that against a Brent Venables defense. Thankfully for Navy, Oklahoma’s offense has similarly been dreadful this season. True freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will be back behind center after Jackson Arnold entered the transfer portal to try and end the Sooners’ forgettable SEC debut season on a high note. The clash of styles should at least be interesting to watch, even if the game doesn’t end up close.
21. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Boston College Eagles (7–5) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (6–6)
Dec. 28, noon ET, ABC
Boston College benched starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos in the Eagles’ ninth game of the season and still managed to play its way into a bowl game with wins in three of their last four outings. Though Grayson James stabilized things in the pocket, the senior running back duo of Kye Robichaux and Treshaun Ward were the key to getting the offense on track. They’ll face a stout defensive front for Nebraska, which ranks 12th in the nation against the run, and kept the Huskers in many games down the stretch. Dylan Raiola and the offense couldn’t do enough down the stretch to win close matchups, but Nebraska is back in a bowl game for the first time in eight years, so that’s a small victory for Matt Rhule.
20. Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Louisville Cardinals (8–4) vs. Washington (6–6)
Dec. 31, 2 p.m. ET, CBS
The ACC was full of pesky teams this season, but perhaps none more so than Louisville. The Cardinals didn’t lose a game by more than a touchdown and beat up on teams like Clemson, Pitt and Kentucky. The QB-receiver duo of Tyler Shough (3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns) and Ja’Corey Brooks (1,013 yards, nine touchdowns) led the 11th-ranked offense in the country. Over at Washington, the run to the national championship game and coaching change hangover was felt deeply (just ask Michigan), but there was some to like about Jedd Fisch’s first year. The defense impressed at times but there’s certainly a long way to go for the team as a whole.
19. Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Miami (OH) Redhawks (8–5) vs. Colorado State Rams (8–4)
Dec. 28, 4:30 p.m. ET, CW Network
Yes, you read the name correctly. And Snoop gets to welcome in … the MAC runner-up and the third-best team in the Mountain West? That’s not to dismiss Miami (OH), who started the season 1–4 before tearing its way through the conference and competing for a title for the second straight season. The offense, helmed by Brett Gabbert (former NFL QB Blaine Gabbert’s younger brother) and running back Keyon Mozee, still isn’t the strong suit, but the top-25 defense is deep and well-rounded. The unit should provide a good test for the Rams’ two-pronged rushing attack. Plus, I just blindly trust whatever Snoop has dialed up for entertainment.
18. TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Iowa Hawkeyes (8–4) vs. Missouri Tigers (9–3)
Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Iowa was a brick wall on defense (ninth in the FBS) but struggled to put points on the board. A new offensive coordinator didn’t change things in Iowa City. Running back Kaleb Johnson (1.537 yards, 21 touchdowns) unfortunately isn’t playing in this game but freshman Kamari Moulton will fill in for him and have a chance for a major coming out party against a Missouri team that acquitted itself quite well in the first year of the expanded SEC. However, the Tigers have a major opt-out of their own: projected first-round pick wide receiver Luther Burden III. Expect a low-scoring slog.
17. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Tulane Green Wave (9–4) vs. Florida Gators (7–5)
Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
This game already lost some of its luster with standout Tulane freshman quarterback Darian Mensah announcing his transfer to Duke. Still, the Green Wave’s defense is still one of the best units in the country, running back Makhi Hughes ran for 1,372 yards this season (10th in FBS) and head coach Jon Sumrall spurned interest from major programs to stay in New Orleans, keeping the program as one of the premier teams in the AAC. Florida still features rising star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who helmed wins over LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State to close out the year. If Billy Napier can build off of his team’s performance in the second half of this season, beginning with this bowl game, the Gators may be a team to consider more closely next year in the SEC.
16. Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Minnesota Golden Gophers (7–5) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6–6)
Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Say it with me: Mayo bath! It doesn’t matter which two teams end up in this game, we’re here for one thing and one thing only: mayo bath. There would be something strangely satisfying about trying to see P.J. Fleck “row the boat” out of the mayo bath, but of course his Golden Gophers would have to take down a Virginia Tech team that saw five of its six losses come by one score or less. Minnesota also lost all but one of its games by less than one score, so reason stands to think this game stays close. And teams really start to feel the pressure when a mayo bath is on the line.
15. AutoZone Bowl
Texas Tech Red Raiders (8–4) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (6–6)
Dec. 27, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Texas Tech was among the chaos agents of the Big 12 that mucked up the standings whenever possible with wins at different points of the season over Arizona State and Iowa State. The Red Raiders went all offense (ninth in FBS) and defense optional (123rd in FBS), which made for a whole host of entertaining games. Should he play, running back Tahj Brooks (1,505 yards and 17 touchdowns) will go up against a fairly tough Sam Pittman defensive front that helped keep the Razorbacks in a number of close games against some of the SEC’s best. Dual-threat junior quarterback Taylen Green could be a difference maker after showing potential in his best season as a starter.
14. Isleta New Mexico Bowl
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10–3) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (8–4)
Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Louisiana is back among the cream of the crop in the Sun Belt as Michael Desormeaux has returned the program back near the heights of the Billy Napier days. The Ragin’ Cajuns filled it up on offense, challenged a top Group of 5 team in Tulane and had just about everything got right until a dud against Marshall in the conference title game. Awaiting is a TCU team that’s also loaded on offense, particularly through the air. The Horned Frogs were seventh in the nation in passing offense (317.6 yards per game) and sophomore QB Josh Hoover has promise going forward. If Louisiana can keep pace, this game could light up the scoreboard.
13. Wasabi Fenway Bowl
North Carolina Tar Heels (6–6) vs. UConn Huskies (8–4)
Dec. 28, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Has there been any bigger riser in bowl season than this game? Bill Belichick is headed to Chapel Hill, but he’ll get an opportunity to watch his new program play near his old stomping grounds in Boston. This UNC team may look a lot different come next year, but pro hopeful running back Omarion Hampton ran for 1,660 yards (second in FBS) this season and hasn’t opted out yet. UConn, under third-year coach Jim Mora, also won eight games for the first time since 2010. Make all the jokes you want about this being a duel between basketball bluebloods—both of these football programs are on the rise.
12. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Duke Blue Devils (9–3) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (9–3)
Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Duke already faced an uphill battle in this game and that was before breakout quarterback Maalik Murphy went back into the transfer portal in pursuit of another opportunity. Manny Diaz’s squad impressed this year, not shockingly because of a tenacious defense that ranked third in the nation in sacks with 40 in 12 games. One of the only two teams with more? Ole Miss, which brought down the quarterback 52 (!!!) times. The brilliance of the Rebels’ front is the depth, with four players posting 6.5 sacks or more. Duke’s offensive line could be in for a long evening.
11. Rate Bowl
Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7–5) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (8–4)
Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Apart from a dreadful four-game stretch in the middle of the season, Rutgers was a tough out in the Big Ten and Greg Schiano has the chance to post his best record in his second stint with the program. On the other sideline, Chris Klieman still has the Wildcats humming with a fourth consecutive eight-win season, though finishing tied for eighth after getting picked to finish second in the preseason Big 12 poll is a bit of a disappointment. Two star running backs lead the way in this one: Rutgers senior Kyle Monangai (1,279 yards, 13 touchdowns) and Kansas State junior DJ Giddens (1,343 yards, seven touchdowns). The Wildcats fared better defensively against the run, giving them the edge in this one.
10. Kinder’s Texas Bowl
Baylor Bears (8–4) vs. LSU Tigers (8–4)
Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Baylor and LSU experienced completely opposite trajectories this season. The Bears’ conference schedule was frontloaded, but the program rattled off six wins to close out the year after a 2–4 start, allowing coach Dave Aranda to work his way off the hot season. The Tigers started out 6–1 and climbed back into the top 10 in the rankings but then imploded with losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida. LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier (3.739 yards, 26 touchdowns) is still planning to suit up for this game as he weighs his pro prospects, though the rest of the team’s opt-outs are unclear. We’ll see if Baylor can keep pace.
9. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Texas A&M Aggies (8–4) vs. USC Trojans (6–6)
Dec. 27, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Mike Elko’s first season in Aggieland should be considered a success, considering Texas A&M had a chance to play its way into the SEC championship in the final week against Texas. Unfortunately, a loss in the renewed rivalry has the Aggies bound for Las Vegas, but we could at least see the team’s entertaining ground game, even without injured running back Le’Veon Moss. It’s the Jayden Maiava era at USC, and if the game against Notre Dame was any indication (360 passing yards to Trojans’ receivers and two pick-sixes for 199 yards to Fighting Irish defenders), the sophomore has no qualms about letting it fly. We’ll see how he fares against the Nic Scourton–led Texas A&M front.
8. StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Ohio Bobcats (10–3) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9–4)
Dec. 20, noon ET, ESPN
Can I interest you in the best running back in the country no one’s talking about? Jacksonville State senior Tre Stewart ran for 1,604 yards (third in FBS) and 23 touchdowns (also third) this season and was the engine behind the Gamecocks’ overcoming an 0–3 start to win the Conference USA championship. Jacksonville State trails only Army when it comes to rushing offense—but is going up against one of the best run defenses in the country in Ohio. The Bobcats allowed under 95 yards per game on the ground this season (fifth in FBS) and muscled their way to the MAC championship. There will have to be some adjustment in bowl game coaching staffs with Ohio head coach Tim Albin departing for the Charlotte coaching job and JSU’s Rich Rodriguez returning to West Virginia, but this matchup still pits the unstoppable force vs. immovable object.
7. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Marshall Thundering Herd (10–3) vs. Army Black Knights (11–1)
Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
The Black Knights just didn’t have the resume to steal the Group of 5 playoff spot, but Jeff Monken now boasts the only two 11-win seasons in Army’s history. Quarterback Bryson Daily navigated the season with precision, racking up 1,480 yards and 37 total touchdowns, and likely was on the cusp of being a Heisman finalist. But Daily will go up against perhaps the single toughest player he’s faced this season. Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green led the FBS with 21 tackles for loss and 16 sacks, and now will provide Army’s sturdy offensive line with a whole lot to handle. Marshall came on like a freight train to win the Sun Belt and now has its sights set on its most wins since 2014.
6. ReliaQuest Bowl
Alabama Crimson Tide (9–3) vs. Michigan Wolverines (7–5)
Dec. 31, noon ET, ESPN
The Crimson Tide will be licking their wounds after being the first team out of the first edition of the 12-team playoff. The frustrated fan base may not want to settle for a consolation prize such as this matchup, but a loss here would send Kalen DeBoer & Co. into the offseason with an even more sour taste in their mouths. Michigan just about salvaged an otherwise poor defense of the previous season’s title with the upset of Ohio State, but at least the future at quarterback is bright in Ann Arbor. Of course we won’t see Bryce Underwood on the field in Tampa, but we’ll never pass on a chance to see true freshman receiver Ryan Williams (857 yards and eight touchdowns). I’m not really sure how this game will be competitive, but pitting two of the most iconic brands in the sport against one another on New Year’s Eve is brilliant.
5. Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8–4) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (7–5)
Dec. 27, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
This matchup pits two of the darlings of the 2024 college football season against one another; excellent matchmaking job here. Georgia Tech bookended its season with two of the most memorable games—an upset over then-No. 10 Florida State in Ireland and an eight-overtime thriller against Georgia during rivalry week. Vanderbilt delivered the best upset—beating No. 1 Alabama for the first time in 40 years. Now quarterbacks Haynes King and Diego Pavia, who, at the very least, can be described as two of the toughest and most entertaining players to watch this season, will go head-to-head. Sign us up!
4. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
South Carolina (9–3) vs. Illinois (9–3)
Dec. 31, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
There’s a lot to like in this game. South Carolina freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers is electric. Gamecocks edge rusher Kyle Kennard won SEC Defensive Player of the Year. This was a really a very good South Carolina team that came up just one win shy of playing for a national championship and should be well-positioned in the years to come. Illinois snuck up on the Big Ten at the end of the season, even after a two-game losing streak to Oregon and Minnesota. Luke Altmyer played efficiently at quarterback and a deep running back room got the Fighting Illini to nine wins for the first time since 2007—and fifth place in the Big Ten. Still, this game will be a challenge for Illinois to win.
3. DirecTV Holiday Bowl
Syracuse Orange (9–3) vs. Washington State Cougars (8–4)
Dec. 27, 8 p.m. ET. Fox
Quarterbacks! No seriously, these teams like to throw the ball. Cuse’s Kyle McCord attempted the most passes in the nation this season with 558, 46 more than any other signal-caller. He also led the FBS in passing with 4,326 yards. Washington State sophomore John Mateer similarly likes to push the ball down the field, averaging 9.06 yards per attempt (fourth in FBS), but also uses his legs (826 yards and 15 touchdowns), making for plenty of excitement. If both players suit up, expect a lot of yards, a lot of points and perhaps a few absolutely head-scratching decisions. Isn’t that what bowl season should be all about? (Oh, and I forgot to mention, the eggnog bath, which ranks a close second behind mayonnaise as the worst bowl-related substance I can imagine getting doused in.)
2. Pop-Tarts Bowl
Iowa State Cyclones (10–3) vs. Miami Hurricanes (10–2)
Dec. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
We’ll see exactly which players on Miami suit up, but thankfully Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward has said he plans to play for the Hurricanes one last time before making way for the NFL. Mario Cristobal’s program with a microwave offense (first in FBS in scoring) and sometimes porous defense (60th in points allowed) is difficult to look away from and will get the chance to square up against a typically stout Iowa State defense. The Cyclones also got right to the precipice of the College Football Playoff and feature a reliable young quarterback (Rocco Becht) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel). As if you needed any other reason to watch this matchup, the giant Pop-Tart returns. Argument finished.
1. Valero Alamo Bowl
BYU Cougars (10–2) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (9–3)
Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
It’s hard to find a more entertaining bowl after the season these two teams had in the upper echelon of the Big 12. BYU’s miracle season, which began 9–0, took a hit after back-to-back losses to Kansas and Arizona State, but still should be considered a rousing success for coach Kalani Sitake. Jake Retzlaff has reached icon status in Provo, Utah, and the defense only allowed more than 30 points once. On the other side, Deion Sanders said his son, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter will both play in this game. That would give Shedeur one last chance to cement himself as a possible No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft. We’d also get to see Hunter, who’s been one of the best receivers and cornerbacks in all of college football this season, play on both sides of the ball at least one more time. No gimmicks in this one—just good football.