Vanderbilt Commodores Hold Fast in Rankings Despite 'Upset' Win
The Vanderbilt Commodores have officially done something that they have not done for the better part of the last decade.
With their win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, coming at Jordan-Hare Stadium no less, the Commodores have tallied their sixth win of the year, clinching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.
It has come on the back of a drastic program turnaround under fourth-year head coach Clark Lea, who entered 2024 with only a 9-27 record overall, and a 2-24 record in Southeastern Conference play.
Now, Vanderbilt holds a 6-3 record overall with a 3-2 record in conference play, and may not be done winning.
Vandy’s run of success this year has been so impressive, that they have climbed back into the top 25 in the national polls, as well as in power rankings across the nation.
Chris Vannini of The Athletic released their latest college football power rankings early Monday morning, and the Commodores held fast at 24th this week, even after a win that some considered an upset.
It was unquestionably not an upset, however, for those who have been paying attention to Vanderbilt all year, who did win in a legitimate upset earlier in the season over the Alabama Crimson Tide who were the number one team in the nation at the time.
The incoming transfer quarterback Diego Pavia has been a big piece of Vandy’s success this season with his stellar play from under center, including refusing to turn the ball over, as well as his ability to improvise with his legs.
Saturday’s game was a war of attrition, with both teams putting up outstanding showings on the defensive side of the ball, but the Commodores’ defense has proven time and time again this year that they are a force to be reckoned with, showing it once again in their latest contest.
Vanderbilt’s defense held the Tigers to 88 yards rushing, a unit that entered Saturday averaging 178.6 yards in that facet, as well as adding another tally in the turnover column, another aspect of the game that the defense has excelled in this year.
Vandy has shown that even when their superstar quarterback is held under wraps, they are still capable of picking up the win in other ways, mostly thanks to their strong defense.
It has been a spectacular season for the Commodores to this point, and with no less than four games left to play, the jubilation seems to be far from over.