Vanderbilt Commodores in a Strong Position Coming Off Bye Against LSU Tigers
The Vanderbilt Commodores have been one of the more pleasant surprises in college football this season. But, they certainly looked like they were running on fumes recently.
They took the field for six consecutive weeks and looked like a squad that needed a breather in their 28-7 loss against the red-hot South Carolina Gamecocks on November 9.
This stretch started with a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, which put the Commodores on the map this year. That was the start of a three-game winning streak, as they also defeated the Ball State Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats.
The winning streak was snapped by the Texas Longhorns, who received Vanderbilt’s best shot in a hotly contested 27-24 game.
Losing in two out of their last three games, an idle week could not have come at a better time. With a few players banged up, the Commodores were afforded some time to rest and recharge before a difficult stretch to end the regular season.
This weekend, they will be heading on the road to face off against the LSU Tigers. A few weeks ago, this looked like it would be a huge matchup for SEC and College Football Playoff standings.
But, the Tigers have hit a rough patch of their own, losing three straight games. That makes them ripe for the picking for a Vanderbilt team that could tie the program record for wins in a season if they run the table.
That will be the biggest storyline to keep an eye on when the teams face off in Death Valley this weekend. Will LSU match the intensity and effort on the field Saturday night?
“Vanderbilt desperately needed a week off after losing two of three. If Diego Pavia and the Commodores have their legs back under them, they could easily throw a scare into either LSU, Tennessee next week, or both. Where are LSU's motivation levels? The Tigers have lost three in a row and have fallen from "playoff hopeful" to 6-4,” wrote Bill Connelly of ESPN in his Week 13 preview.
Identical records are not something many people would have predicted before the season heading into this game. While the Commodores are ecstatic about where they stand, the Tigers are left wondering what has happened to their season.
Vanderbilt has a lot more to play for as they want to continue exceeding expectations. Having a chance to clinch a record above .500 for the first time since 2013 is incredibly motivating.