Vanderbilt Commodores Offensive Playmaker a Sleeper To Watch in 2025 NFL Draft
One of the pleasant surprises during the 2024 college football season has been the Vanderbilt Commodores.
This was the first time that they were ranked during the season since 2013. With a 5-3 record, they are on pace to finish with a winning record for the first time since that campaign and make a bowl game appearance for the first time since the 2018 season.
Following the team has been a roller coaster ride for the fan base, as there isn’t a team in the nation that has made more plays impact their odds of winning by at least 10 percent more than the Commodores.
They are in a world of their own, with 45 such plays entering their contest against the Texas Longhorns last week; the average is 19.6.
There have been several reasons that Vanderbilt has found as much success as they have this season. They are getting contributions from up and down the roster and rise to the occasion when facing off against elite talent.
Unfortunately, they also play down to their level of competition; look no further than their 36-32 loss to Georgia State earlier this season.
Alas, this kind of season is the kind that can help a program take its production to the next level. It will also help some players who have aspirations to play in the NFL come to fruition.
One of the players who could have an eye toward playing at the next level is tight end Eli Stowers. He is someone that Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN highlighted as a sleeper in the 2025 NFL Draft in what is a deep H-back/fullback class.
“And then there is Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers (6-4, 225 pounds). He's a former quarterback who is explosive and dominates after the catch with his speed and strength. Don't sleep on this position group!” the draft guru wrote.
After two seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies as a quarterback, Stowers transferred to New Mexico State, where he was still listed as a signal caller but began his transition to tight end.
He caught 35 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns with the Aggies across 15 games. This season with the Commodores, in eight contests, he has caught 36 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
That is elite production when taking into consideration just how new to the position Stowers is. His combination of size and athleticism should give him a shot to find a home at the next level, as he will only get better with more experience playing the skill position.