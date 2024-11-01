Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Auburn Tigers Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
The Vanderbilt Commodores will try to bounce back from last week’s disappointing loss on Saturday when they take on the Auburn Tigers at Noon ET in an SEC showdown at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Commodores (5-3, 2-2 in SEC) are off to one of their best starts in recent memory. One more win on the season will make them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.
In order to get there, they will face a Tigers team that is starting to build an identity in its second season under head coach Hugh Freeze. The team is coming off its first SEC victory of the season, 24-10, against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Can Vanderbilt clinch postseason football for the university this weekend?
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s Game.
Zac Blackery, Editor
Auburn 27, Vanderbilt 17
I think the Auburn Tigers ride Jarquez Hunter like they did last week against Kentucky. The chance that Pavia won’t be 100% also has me concerned. I think Vandy drops one in Jordan Hare Stadium.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Auburn 23, Vanderbilt 16
Vanderbilt proved last week they can play with anyone, but coming off an emotional loss and heading on the road to a place desperate for another win, Auburn wins this one late.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Vanderbilt 27, Auburn 24
This is a hard game to read because some would like you to believe there isn’t much difference between the two teams. There may not be. But a couple of takeaways. Vandy is 1-2 against ranked teams, and Auburn is 0-3. Neither is ranked but it tells me something about how they get “up” for opponents. Second, Vandy has 111 points in four league games, and Auburn only has 89 points in five. So suddenly, the Tigers are going to find an offense at home, where they’ve lost to Cal, Arkansas and OU already this season? I’m not seeing it. Vandy clinches a bowl bid.
Troy Brock, Staff Writer
Vanderbilt 35, Auburn 24
The Vanderbilt Commodores have been a thorn in the side of all of the SEC this year, despite their 2-2 record in conference play. They have kept their losses close, with Missouri needing overtime to get the job done and the Texas game not being sealed until the final minute, along with upsetting the (at the time) number-one team in the nation, the Crimson Tide. Auburn has been far from that this year, and while many may consider this an upset, they should not.
Lindsay Crosby, Staff Writer
Auburn 27, Vanderbilt 14
Auburn has dealt with the indignity of losing to Diego Pavia once before, and I'm confident that Auburn's not going to let it happen again. When you combine their exceptional rushing performance from last week with their knowledge of what Pavia can do, this one feels like a "get right" game for the Tigers.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Auburn 27, Vanderbilt 20
The path to six wins will have to wait one more week, as I think the Auburn Tigers will sneak off with the win at home on Saturday. The Tigers have seemed to find their identity with the running game, and they will likely find success once again from SEC's leading rusher, Jarquez Hunter. The Commodores’ defensive front struggled to contain the Longhorns' running game on meaningful downs last week despite only holding them to 104 yards on the ground as a team. Pavia could find trouble with the Auburn defense, as this is likely the best defensive front the team will go up against all season. I think it will be close, but they fall short.