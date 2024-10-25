Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Texas Longhorns Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
The Vanderbilt Commodores will look for another historic win on Saturday when they host the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns at Noon ET in an SEC showdown at FirstBank Stadium.
The Commodores (5-2, 2-1 in SEC) are off to one of their best starts in recent memory. One more win on the season will make them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.
It will be no easy task this week as the Longhorns are looking to rebound themselves after being embarrassed at home against the Georgia Bulldogs. Over the past few seasons, this game would easily be chalked up as a loss of the Dores, but head coach Clark Lea has changed the narrative quickly around the program.
Led by star quarterback Diego Pavia, the Commodores knocked down the Alabama Crimson Tide, who was ranked number one in the country at the time, an upset that began the team’s current three game losing streak.
Could Vanderbilt knock off two Top 5 teams in the same season?
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s Game.
Zac Blackerby, Editor
Texas 42, Vanderbilt 24
I think the Vanderbilt Commodores will be able to keep this game interesting for a few drives until Pavia and the offense are unable to keep up with the Longhorns' scoring attack. I have a hard time seeing the Vanderbilt defense keeping the Texas offense out of the endzone early.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Texas 37-Vanderbilt 14
Ultimately, while the last few weeks have been fun, this is a different animal Vanderbilt is running into in Texas. The Commodores hang around for a little while, but the Longhorns pull away in the second half.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Texas 38, Vanderbilt 28
Earlier this week Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said the rest of his schedule is basically the “SEC Championship game.” In other words, he doesn’t believe the Longhorns can afford a loss. I would agree. Texas is also plenty ticked off about losing to Georgia. Vanderbilt is a win away from bowl eligibility, and while this team is much better than any of its last several, the Commodores can’t sneak up on anyone anymore. Being at home gives Vandy some help, but Texas fans won’t need to try and throw their beer cans through the netting on the visiting sideline after this one.
Troy Brock, Staff Writer
Texas 34, Vanderbilt 27
The Commodores have proven time and again this year that they can not be counted out, especially against their highly-ranked conference counterparts. While they did beat the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier in the year, the Longhorns have shown that they are a much better team. This game will be closer than expected, but Texas will pull out the win.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Texas 31, Vanderbilt 24
I think this one will be closer than many expect. Vanderbilt has shown drastic improvement this season, and it will show against arguably one of the best teams in the country. Although I think Texas will come away with this one, it won’t be by much, and they will have plenty of momentum to finish the season strong following this weekend.