Vanderbilt Flips 3-Star WR from Alabama on Early Signing Day

Less than 24 hours after flipping the No. 1 quarterback in the nation away from the Georgia Bulldogs, Clark Lea and the Commodores' staff poached another prospect from a premiere SEC foe.

On Wednesday, December 3, the opening day of the early signing period, 3-Star wide receiver Owen Cabell flipped his commitment from Alabama to Vanderbilt, becoming the Commodores 25 commit of the class.

The Nashville, Tennessee native had been committed to the Crimson Tide since June of this year, but is now Vanderbilt's 17th signee of the class, according to Rivals.

🚨BREAKING🚨 WR Owen Cabell has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Vanderbilt, via @SWiltfong_⚓️



— Rivals (@Rivals) December 3, 2025

Hailing from Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA), Cabell is a 6-foot-2, 201 lb. wideout with an impressive skill set. He is ranked as the No. 87 player at his position in the nation and the No. 20 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

In his senior season for CPA, Cabell hauled in 43 receptions for 686 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver, but was also utilized as a return specialist, compiling nearly 500 yards and two more scores between his punt and kick returns.

With the addition of the hometown prospect, Vanderbilt is now up to 25 commits in the 2026 class, four of which are walk-ons, and four of which remain unsigned at this point: running back Izayah Lee, edge rusher Jace McCallum, offensive tackle Pulelei'ite Primus and safety Antione Baker.

2026 Vanderbilt Commits

