Vanderbilt Flips 3-Star WR from Alabama on Early Signing Day
In this story:
Less than 24 hours after flipping the No. 1 quarterback in the nation away from the Georgia Bulldogs, Clark Lea and the Commodores' staff poached another prospect from a premiere SEC foe.
On Wednesday, December 3, the opening day of the early signing period, 3-Star wide receiver Owen Cabell flipped his commitment from Alabama to Vanderbilt, becoming the Commodores 25 commit of the class.
The Nashville, Tennessee native had been committed to the Crimson Tide since June of this year, but is now Vanderbilt's 17th signee of the class, according to Rivals.
Hailing from Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA), Cabell is a 6-foot-2, 201 lb. wideout with an impressive skill set. He is ranked as the No. 87 player at his position in the nation and the No. 20 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
In his senior season for CPA, Cabell hauled in 43 receptions for 686 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver, but was also utilized as a return specialist, compiling nearly 500 yards and two more scores between his punt and kick returns.
With the addition of the hometown prospect, Vanderbilt is now up to 25 commits in the 2026 class, four of which are walk-ons, and four of which remain unsigned at this point: running back Izayah Lee, edge rusher Jace McCallum, offensive tackle Pulelei'ite Primus and safety Antione Baker.
2026 Vanderbilt Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
- DT Cameron Stepp, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Bel Air, Maryland (Committed 10/26/2025)
- Mason Lewis, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Committed 10/27/2025)
- CB Jeremy Garner II, 5-foot-10, 150 lbs. - Iowa Colony, Texas (Committed 10/31/2025)
- LB Kene Obi, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Gates Mills, Ohio (Committed 12/02/2025)
- QB Jared Curtis, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 12/02/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 12/03/2025)
Read More from Vanderbilt Commodores on SI...
Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. The Alabama graduate has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He’s regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the “All Things Bama Podcast.”Follow mawoods_