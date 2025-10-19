Vanderbilt Earns College Gameday Appearance Ahead of Missouri Matchup
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football will be in the national spotlight again.
ESPN’s College Gameday is coming to Nashville for Vanderbilt’s matchup with No. 16 Missouri, it announced. The Commodores knocked off No. 10 LSU on Saturday by a score of 31-24 while Missouri took down Auburn in double overtime to all but secure the Gameday spotlight. The crew chose to come to Nashville rather than North Dakota State vs South Dakota State–a classic FCS rivalry.
It’s the first time that College Gameday is coming to Vanderbilt’s campus since the 2008 season, when it hosted Auburn in Nashville. The Commodores won that game 14-13 after holding Auburn scoreless in the final three quarters of the game.
Vanderbilt was recently featured in Gameday before its 30-14 loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Every member of Gameday’s panel outside of guest picker Theo Von, who says he picked Vanderbilt because it was his “ride home.”
ESPN’s renowned pregame show and their panel of experts—Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban–will do their show live in the hours prior to Vanderbilt’s Saturday afternoon or evening game.
“Vanderbilt is a great story,” Davis said from Alabama’s campus prior to Vanderbilt’s matchup with No. 10 Alabama. “Everybody loves the underdog, right? Everybody tends to, unless you’re an Alabama fan and you’re rooting for the continuation of the dynasty. Most people who don’t have a dog in the fight, if you’re watching a movie, the movie’s normally built around the underdog.”
“I just think ‘undefeated and ranked, you watch them on tape and they’re legit,’” Gameday’s Steve Coughlin said at the time. “The offense is better than it was last year. We’re getting in October now, man. Everything’s going to rise to the top, right? Vanderbilt definitely deserves the praises again.”
Vanderbilt lost after its first Gameday appearance but looks to take advantage of the spotlight this time like it did in 2008 as it faces No. 16 Missouri in a game that could bolster its College Football Playoff rèsumè.
The Commodores haven’t yet knocked off Eli Drinkwitz’ program in Lea’s tenure. Perhaps Saturday’s contest under the nation’s spotlight will be the occasion in which Lea’s team finally does it.
“We'll shift focus on Missouri, and that'll be a tough challenge for us,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said after Vanderbilt’s Saturday win over LSU. “There's a lot more for this team to accomplish.”