Vanderbilt Football 2026 Depth Chart Projection: Offensive Line

Vandy on SI’ s projected depth chart:

Quick tackle: Clinton Azibuke

Quick guard: Cade McConnell

Center: Lyndon Cooper

Strong guard: Micah Debose

Strong tackle: Beau Johnson

Others to watch: Kevo Wesley, Orion Irving, Gunnar Givens

Vanderbilt had the best offensive line of Clark Lea’s tenure in 2025 and—despite losing four starters—it appears to believe it has a good one again.

“The people are there, the snap experience is there. I think we have the best o-line coaches in the country. I totally trust their ability to get this group playing as one,” Lea told Vandy On SI . “I saw it happen in the spring, and we need to double down on that in the summer. But I’m excited about this group. Obviously you cannot win in our league if you can’t win on the offensive and defensive lines.”

Vanderbilt invested heavily in Cooper, Johnson and DeBose in the transfer portal and is relying on McConnell to take a significant step forward in his second season as a full-time starter. Its other guard position is still up for grabs, but program sources lean Azibuke at this stage due to his advanced physical tools and age.

Wesley is also an interesting piece because of his experience, but his health is a question. Irving is respectable, but isn’t as talented as some other options. The indication is that Givens has some ground to make up.

Vanderbilt offensive line coach Chris Klenakis has some work to do in meshing this new group together, but the indication is that it’s come along faster this year than in past years.

That’s particularly important considering Vanderbilt will have a first-time starter under center.

Three players to watch:

Lyndon Cooper

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper (56) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper has big shoes to fill after Jordan White’s departure, but he looks to have a similar profile in some ways. At least, he’s old and steady.

As a result, he’ll be a resource to whichever quarterback Vanderbilt’s coaching staff chooses.

Cooper started at center for two seasons at Pittsburgh and became a team captain. He started all 12 games for the Panthers a season ago and posted a pass-blocking rating of 77.3 on PFF. His grades were lower than White’s, but he’s as good of a player as Vanderbilt could’ve gotten at his position in the portal.

“His snap experience is there even though it’s not been in the black and gold,” Lea said, “I think we can lean on that. I also think for guys like Lyndon, it’s learning about our program and making sure he’s taking an approach that looks like Vanderbilt football. As a center, this was where Jordan [White] was masterful a year ago. I felt like he became Vanderbilt football and Vanderbilt football became him. Lyndon needs to go through that same process.”

Beau Johnson

Johnson is among Vanderbilt’s most highly-compensated players and appears to be among its most-important players.

Vanderbilt offensive line coach Chris Klenakis says Johnson is a “blue collar” worker that isn’t flashy, but is steady and consistent. In some ways, that may be the story of his career on West End.

“I just put my head down and keep working,” Johnson said during the spring. “That’s how I roll, that’s how I grind. It’s how I do my business.”

Perhaps Johnson could be more than just a head-down worker. Perhaps he could be a standout for this Vanderbilt team.

Cade McConnell

Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Cade McConnell (70) documents the mayhem as fans take down the south end zone goal post after beating No. 1 Alabama 40-35 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McConnell is the one returning starter on Vanderbilt’s offensive line and was its second-highest graded full-time lineman a year ago.

Now, he feels as if he’s got another step ahead of him.

“I think an All-Conference player, an All-SEC player, All-American, all those big tag words are at the forefront of my mind,” McConnell told Vandy on SI. “Personally, I think my ceiling is whatever I want it to be.”