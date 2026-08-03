Vanderbilt Football 2026 Depth Chart Projection: Tight End

Vandy on SI’ s projected depth chart:

Starting pass catchers: Cole Spence, Jayvontay Conner

Blocking TE’s: Maurice Veney, Gabe Fisher (FB)

Others to watch: Walter Taylor, Tilden Riley, Adam Gehm

Position storyline:

With the best tight end in program history entering the NFL rather than being on Vanderbilt’s campus, it needs Spence and Conner to be at their best.

They won’t be Eli Stowers, but they don’t have to be.

“We lost a ton of production,” Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck said, “And so it's not so much about trying to replace it. It's more about finding the identity of this team, and who are guys that we need to find ways to get them the football. And so that's where we want to put them in all those different situations, give them an opportunity to compete against the defense and then see what they can do.”

Vanderbilt has a relatively clear depth chart here and appears to have solid role allocation.

Now, the tight end room will be as good as Spence and Conner allow it to be.

Cole Spence

Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence goes through drills at Vanderbilt University’s McGugin Center practice fields Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, it’s Spence’s time.

The expectation is that Spence is expected to take on a significantly greater load as a pass catcher than he did a season ago and will likely be Vanderbilt’s leading receiver in the room. Spence has demonstrated pass catching ability previously, but he’s been used primarily as a blocker.

Spence went for 233 yards on 16 catches in 2025, but his role will expand as much as any returner on Vanderbilt’s offense, and he appears to know it.

“What a blessing it has been just to be around Eli for this season, always poured into us, and how much I've learned from him, not just as a player, but as a man," Spence said. "With him gone, there's more reps to go around, and that's not just for me, that's for a lot of the other guys. So it's really exciting. I think everybody's ready to step up to the plate."

Jayvontay Conner

Vanderbilt University freshman quarterback Jared Curtis (2) works with tight end Jayvontay Conner (18) takes part in practice at Vanderbilt University’s McGugin Center practice fields Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s a few periods into a Vanderbilt spring practice when Conner catches a pass and lets it out; Waffle House.

Why?

“Waffle House is open 24 hours a day,” Conner said, “JC is open 24/7, man, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Conner went for 23 receptions and 333 yards a season ago at East Carolina and returns to the SEC after beginning his career at Ole Miss. Now, more than ever, he appears to be ready to embrace the SEC.

Walter Taylor

Nov 4, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Walter Taylor (2) runs for a short gain during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Taylor has the most to prove of anyone in the room in fall camp.

After making the transition to tight end in the spring, Taylor looks to get on the field alongside Spence and Conner. He appeared to pick things up quickly in the spring, but will have to demonstrate that he adds value as a pass catcher and can be a competent blocker.

There’s a world where Taylor makes an impact, but also one where he doesn’t see the field at all. Fall camp will largely determine how this goes for him.

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