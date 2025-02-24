Vanderbilt Football Announces Date For Commodores'Spring Game
As a massive debate occurs throughout college football about the future of spring football, the Vanderbilt Commodores make their position clear. The Commodores athletic program announced on Monday the Black and Gold Spring Game will be held on April 12 at 1 p.m. CT at FirstBank Stadium.
The game marks the team's return to FirstBank Stadium for the spring game for the first time since 2022 as the stadium's undergone renovations.
The Commodores enter one of the most exciting spring periods in recent memory as Clark Lea enters his fifth year at the helm and is coming off a year that saw Vanderbilt win the Birmingham Bowl and complete a winning season for the first time since 2013.
The Commodores return SEC Newcomer of the Year in quarterback Diego Pavia along with first-team All-SEC tight end Eli Stower. The pair helped Vanderbilt upset No. 1 Alabama in Nashville last season and qualified for the program's first bowl game since 2018.
In addition to the upswing on the field the Commodores stadium project is set to be complete this fall, allowing fans to get the full experience in FirstBank Stadium. The north and south endzones have undergone renovations making the upcoming season the first in full capacity years since 2021.
Vanderbilt's Black and Gold Spring Game will serve as the culmination of spring practice, meaning it's the only opportunity fans will have to see the Commodores until the Aug. 30 season opener against Charleston Southern in FirstBank Stadium.