Vanderbilt Football at Mississippi State: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates and Depth Chart

NASHVILLE — Is this week finally the week Vanderbilt football prevails?

The Commodores are off their bye week and return to the field this afternoon for a road date with Mississippi State. Vanderbilt is looking to snap a five-game losing streak and get its first conference win of the season.

This week is easily the best chance remaining Vanderbilt has at getting a win. Mississippi State’s star quarterback, Kamario Taylor, is out for the season with an injury. Since he went out, the Bulldogs have been a completely different team.

Vanderbilt will now see either true freshman Parker Puckett or former Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann running the offense for Mississippi State. It is a big game for Vanderbilt from the standpoint of finding an identity and getting back in the win column.

Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are scheduled to kickoff at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Here is all the information you need to know before this afternoon’s game.

Latest Injury News from Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– The most notable injury news is that Vanderbilt is expected to get EDGE Brian Allen Jr., cornerback Jaylin Lackey and linebacker Jamison Curtis back from injury this weekend.

– Clark Lea announced this week that freshman running back Evan Hampton is out for the season with a broken bone in his lower leg. Linebacker Josiah Broxton is also out for the season with a torn ACL.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Vanderbilt (3-5) vs. Mississippi State (4-4)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3:15 p.m. CT

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series over Vanderbilt 15-7-2.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt lost its fifth consecutive game to Kentucky 34-17.

Last time out, Mississippi State: Mississippi State lost its fourth straight game, losing to Texas 31-3.

Weather: It should be a perfect day for football in Starkville with a kickoff temperature of 60 degrees and partly cloudy. By the end of the game, temperatures are forecast to drop into the low 50s.

Betting Odds for Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Spread: Mississippi State -2.5 points

Over/Under: 48.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Clark Lea talked about how his freshman quarterback Jared Curtis and the offense have progressed since the start of the bye week last week. Read Graham Baakko’s story on how Lea feels his offense is looking now.

With Vanderbilt potentially facing off against AJ Swann this weekend, a few Vanderbilt players gave their thoughts on what it will be like playing against Swann. Read Joey Dwyer’s story on what the players said.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

For Vanderbilt to win this weekend, it has to establish a run game. It has struggled to run the ball all season, but Clark Lea knows he has to find something in the rushing attack. Read Graham Baakko’s story on how the Commodores can do that.

Vanderbilt Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Jared Curtis, Whit Muschamp or Jack Elliott

RB: Sedrick Alexander or MK Young, Jamezell Lassiter

X Receiver: Junior Sherrill, Joseph McVay

Y Receiver: Ja’Cory Thomas, Brycen Coleman, Claiborne Richards

Z Receiver: Tristen Brown, Cole Adams

Tight End: Cole Spence, Gabe Fisher, Maurice Veney

Tight End: Jayvontay Conner, Walter Taylor

Quick Tackle: Clinton Azubuike, Beau Johnson

Quick Guard: Cade McConnell, Kevo Wesley, Ted Gregoire

Center: Lyndon Cooper, Keegan Wechsler

Strong Guard: Orion Irving, Micah DeBose

Strong Tackle: CJ Williams, Mitchell Smith

DEFENSE

EDGE: Edwin Kolenge, Brian Allen Jr., Hayden Bray

Defensive Tackle: Issa Ouattara, Bradley Mann or Jaylon Stone

Defensive Tackle: Talan Carter, Glenn Seabrooks III, Mike Diatta

Razor: Miles Capers, Mason Carter, Jake Stanish

Linebacker: Nick Rinaldi, Bryce Cowan, Josiah Broxton

Linebacker: Bryan Longwell, Bryce Cowan, Austin Howard, Jamison Curtis

STAR: Mason Lewis, Carson Lawrence, Jailen Ruth

Cornerback: Martel Hight, Davin Chandler, Jaylin Davies

Cornerback: Jordan Matthews, Cayden Daniels, Bishop Starling

Safety: Ricardo Jones, Dontae Carter

Safety: CJ Heard, Jalen Gilbert, Vanzale Hinton

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