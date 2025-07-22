Vanderbilt Football Fall Camp Position Preview: Linebacker and STAR
Vandy on SI’s projected depth chart:
Mike starter: Langston Patterson
Mike rotational players: Jamison Curtis
Will starter: Bryan Longwell
Will rotational players: Bryce Cowan, Nick Rinaldi
Backup true linebackers: Austin Howard, Prince Kollie
STAR starter: Randon Fontenette
STAR backup: Tate Hamby
What to watch for:
Vanderbilt has three proven factors here with Langston Patterson and Bryan Longwell at its traditional linebacker positions and Randon Fontenette at its linebacker/safety combo position. The intrigue is more about what’s behind them.
As for those three, Fontenette doesn’t have much to prove in the fall besides his ability to lead. Patterson is coming off of a down season relative to his 2024 campaign, but perhaps the fall could prove that an injury that clearly slowed him down is more to attribute that to than anything. Longwell stood out last fall and needs to be steady again.
Longwell could be pushed by athletic linebacker Bryce Cowan, who has seemingly made consistent steps forward despite not having many snaps or much statistical production to show for it. Rinaldi made an impact last season, but could play off the edge more than at linebacker because of Vanderbilt’s depth there.
Curtis and Hamby don’t have the pedigree that Cowan and Rinaldi do, but Curtis was named a bowl prep standout by Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea and Hamby stood out in Vanderbilt’s spring game.
Is it finally Cowan’s time?
Cowan has all the physical tools necessary to be an excellent player at this level for Vanderbilt, but for one reason or another that hasn’t resulted in a consistent role. There’s good players ahead of Cowan, but with a good camp he could be impossible to keep off the field.
All of what Cowan is capable of was on display in Vanderbilt’s 20-13 win over Kentucky last season in which he was thrust into the spotlight.
Indications are that Cowan is starting to put it all together, but that will be tested this fall.
What’s at stake?
Patterson and Longwell will play, but how much Vanderbilt can trust guys to step up and force their way on the field will be determined throughout the fall. Perhaps an open competition is too broad a term, but there’s certainly some opportunity for players like Cowan and Rinaldi to find a way on the field.
It’s also do or die time for Prince Kollie–who was a highly-touted transfer from Notre Dame and has yet to see any sort of significant role at Vanderbilt.
Hamby emerging as a playmaker at STAR would also be a significant development for Vanderbilt this fall. If it can build depth there and at the more traditional linebacker positions, it would be a successful fall.