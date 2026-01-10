Elite Local '27 CB Allen Evans Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of making waves in the transfer portal, head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program have parlayed that momentum into the Class of 2027.

Cornerback Allen Evans, a Trinity High School product who is one of the top prospects in the 2027 cycle, announced Saturday during the Navy All-American Bowl that he has committed to the Cardinals.

It's a massive recruiting win for Louisville, as a who's who of college football blue bloods were in the running. He chose the Cards out of a top ten that also consisted of Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Not only is the 6-foot-2, 182-pound corner a consensus four-star prospect, he ranks as high as the No. 39 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 2 prospect in the state and 105th-ranked prospect overall.

With a Composite rating of 0.9544, Evans is the sixth-highest-rated prospect to commit to Louisville in the modern recruiting era. He's the highest since wide receiver James Quick's 0.9731 rating in the Class of 2013.

Evans was the definition of a shutdown corner for the Shamrocks this past season. He finished the season with 28 tackles plus two interceptions, and did not allow a single touchdown, earning MaxPreps Second-Team Junior All-American honors. He helped Trinity go 13-2 and capture their third straight KHSAA Class 6A state championship.

Evans is the third Class of 2027 prospect to the commit to the Cardinals. Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi and Cincinnati (Oh.) wide receiver Chuck Alexander, both of whom are top-300 prospects, are also in the fold.

(Photo of Allen Evans via Instagram)

