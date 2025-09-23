Vanderbilt Football Freshman Gets Weekly Award: The Anchor
A Vanderbilt football freshman is being recognized for his performance in the Commodores 70-21 win over Georgia State over the weekend.
Freshman linebacker Jamison Curtis was named as the SEC Freshman of the Week for output in Saturday’s win. Curtis came up with Vanderbilt’s special teams highlight of the season so far when he blocked a Georgia State punt in the third quarter, picked up the ball and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown.
Curtis also was a blocker in Vanderbilt’s 46-yard punt return and recorded one tackle in the game as well.
“It feels amazing, because I feel like it's one of our focus points, that we emphasize it a lot. And I feel like that's like one of the key parts and components of the game, and it's got to be taken very seriously. And I feel like we emphasize it a lot. I feel like it's a blessing to be a part of the play and make the play,” Curtis said postgame.
Curtis’ effort on special teams helped Vanderbilt get to 4-0 on the season and move up to No. 18 in the newest AP Top 25. It is the Commodores highest ranking since being ranked No. 13 in 2008.
It is the third consecutive week that Vanderbilt had a player on the roster receive a weekly award. Curtis will look to continue to make an impact as the Commodores prepare for Utah State in their final nonconference game Saturday at 11:45 a.m. CT.
