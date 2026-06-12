Vanderbilt Football Gets Commitment From Another 2027 Three-Star Safety

Vanderbilt football has just received another commitment for its 2027 class.

Per a report from Rivals, 2027 three-star safety Levi McKenzie has committed to play for Vanderbilt. McKenzie is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound rising senior at Riverdale High School in Fort Myers, Florida.

McKenzie chose Vanderbilt over defending national champion Indiana, Louisville and Houston. In 247Sports’ composite rankings, McKenzie is ranked as the No. 115 safety in the 2027 class and the No. 113 player in the state of Florida.

McKenzie spent his first three seasons at Lehigh High School before he made the decision to transfer to Riverdale for his final high school season. Per his scouting report, McKenzie has experienced playing a variety of positions on the football field, including safety, cornerback, wide receiver and even quarterback.

McKenzie is another Vanderbilt commit that has experience as a multi-sport athlete in high school. He also runs track and is the reigning state champion in the 400-meter dash, winning the title this past school year.

In his film, his speed is the first thing that jumps out. His track speed gives him the ability to insert himself back into a play even when he is a far distance from where the ball was thrown. This speed helps him track down pass catchers and make touchdown-saving tackles down the field.

With his experience as a receiver and in the kick return game, his ability to field the ball and track it makes him a viable option in the secondary when it comes to pass deflections or forcing turnovers. As a defender, McKenzie’s film also shows that he is willing to initiate physicality and has the ability to run and tackle.

McKenzie becomes the 11th player to commit and be a part of Vanderbilt’s 2027 class. The Commodores now have received commitments from two other safeties in addition to McKenzie: three-star Dillon Davis and four-star Omarii Sanders.

The Commodores have done their job addressing both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball with next year’s class and are hoping the guys that will make their way to campus next year will help continue the build on what head coach Clark Lea and his staff have built in Nashville over the past couple of seasons.

As it stands now, Vanderbilt’s 2027 class features two four-stars and nine three-stars.

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