Vanderbilt Football Lands 2027 Five-Star Kicker

Vanderbilt football is back on the recruiting trail and got a notable pickup Friday morning.

Per his own announcement in a post on Twitter/X, 2027 five-star kicker Ben Brewer has committed to Vanderbilt. He is Vanderbilt’s first specialist in its 2027 class.

“So grateful. God is good all the time! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and community that have supported me the whole way. The best is yet to come! 2 Timothy 1:7,” Brewer said in his post.

Brewer is ranked as a five-star kicker by Kohl’s Kicking. He is the No. 26 kicker in the 2027 class and the No. 2 kicker in his class from the state of Tennessee. Brewer becomes the 17th commit in Vanderbilt’s 2027 football class. Brewer attends Fayette Academy in Somerville, Tennessee. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. Brewer committed to Vanderbilt over Colgate.

Brewer is the first commitment Vanderbilt has received since four-star cornerback Allen Evans flipped from Louisville to Vanderbilt and three-star offensive lineman Corey Laga committed on June 26.

Last July, Brewer was a participant in the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, where he scored 24 points off field goals and 109.52 points on kickoffs, per Kohl’s Kicking Camp analytics.

The scouting report from Kohl’s Kicking Camp believes that Brewer has the leg strength and leg talent necessary to play at a “high level” in the FBS.

Although getting a special teams commitment seems not super notable, Brewer’s commitment is going to help fill a hole that will be open on the Vanderbilt roster next season. Current Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor is going into his senior season this fall, so Vanderbilt is going to need to rebuild its kicking depth.

Vanderbilt will still have current backup kicker Justin Dewers on its roster for the 2027 season, though, so it will be interesting to monitor how the kicking game shakes up by then.

Brewer committing to Vanderbilt seems to be a suitable fit. Under special teams coordinator Jeff LePak and assistant special teams coordinator Shane Gallant, Taylor has developed into one of, if not, the best kicker in college football throughout his Vanderbilt career. Taylor holds the Vanderbilt program record for the longest field goal at 57 yards. Perhaps Brewer could be able to do the same thing if he is able to have an upward trajectory in his development when he gets to campus.

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