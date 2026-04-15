Vanderbilt Football Gets Four-Star Commit: The Anchor

Vanderbilt football and head coach Clark Lea made a splash on the recruitment side of things Monday afternoon.

The Commodores landed four-star tight end recruit Grant Haviland from the state of Georgia. Haviland was ranked the top tight end in the state of Georgia and is also ranked as the top tight end in the 2027 class, according to ESPN.

The Milton, Georgia native chose to go to Vanderbilt over Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Clemson. Haviland is 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds.

The commitment that Vanderbilt landed gives Jared Curtis – who could be the eventual starting quarterback by the time Haviland arrives on campus – a key weapon in the passing game. With Haviland’s frame, he could serve as a key blocker in the run game as well.

Haviland committed to Vanderbilt in a video posted by Atlanta sports reporter Miles Garrett. Haviland has the opportunity to lengthen the list of successful tight ends that Clark Lea and his program have produced over the past couple years. Former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers is primed to be drafted in this year’s NFL Draft while current tight end Cole Spence is anticipating to have an impactful season himself

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

3 days

The Anchor: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Per a report from Ian Rapoport, former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers visited with the Denver Broncos Tuesday as a top 30 player visit.

Class of 2028 cornerback recruit Trendon Harden announced on Twitter/X that he has been invited to Vanderbilt’s football summer camp in June.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis freshman Hoyoung Roh won the SEC Freshman of the Week award as he led Vanderbilt to a shutout win over Alabama Friday. The Commodores have a rematch with the Crimson Tide today in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Tuesday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball beat Lipscomb score.

Vanderbilt men’s golf finished third place at the Mossy Oak Collegiate Championship.

Wednesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt track and field at the Mt. Sac Relays (Walnut, California).

No. 12 seed Vanderbilt men’s tennis vs. No. 13 seed Alabama, first round of the SEC Men’s Tennis Tournament, 7 p.m. CT.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“It's hard for people to understand, so they've tried to create reasons. It was just a matter of moving into a role that I feel more comfortable with. Going to two Final Fours [the Blue Devils were runners-up to UNLV when he was a freshman] and winning the national championship made it easier to leave instead of harder." Bill McCaffrey

We’ll Leave You With This…

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.