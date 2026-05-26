Clark Lea Shares Feelings on Nine-Game SEC Football Schedule

This college football season has an added degree of difficulty and toughness for the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC decided last summer that it would move to a nine-game conference schedule while all 16 teams only have one bye week during the regular season. The conference made the move in hopes it would help SEC teams have an enhanced case of making the College Football Playoff due to the strength of schedule each SEC team in playoff contention would have.

That scheduling format begins this upcoming fall. For the first time, Vanderbilt and the other 15 teams in the conference will play an added conference game with one less bye week.

At the first day of SEC Spring Meetings, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea shared his feelings on moving to a nine-game conference schedule.

“I love it. I think it’s great for the fans. I think it’s great for our team. If you ask our players what their preference is, they want to play in games that are in the biggest stages that matter,” Lea said. “As a competitor, I feel the same way. We understand that this adds another loss to eight teams, right? That’s inevitable when you add an SEC game. But that’s the kind of football I want to sign up for.”

The way the scheduling works in the nine-game format is that each team is assigned three annual teams it will play each year and the other six opponents are cycled through the other teams in the conference. The three annual opponents are reset every four years.

Through the 2029 season, Vanderbilt’s annual opponents are Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State.

The new conference schedule format is certain to give college football more highly-rated matchups and also raise the stakes and difficulty it takes to win the SEC. How exactly it impacts a SEC team’s odds of making the playoffs or not has yet to be seen in practice, but that answer should come at the conclusion of the 2026 regular season.

But Lea feels that there is an added element of complexity the schedule change offers.

“There’s a level of complexity when it comes to just how you sustain performance through a season, how you keep a team healthy. You add another conference game, all these games are meaningful. I do expect the wear and tear will be different, especially in a year where we have one bye week,” Lea said.

Vanderbilt is coming off a historical 10-3 season in which it set a program record for conference wins with six SEC wins. But with a tougher conference schedule, the bar for what it will take to make it to a conference title game or to even win the regular season conference title will be raised.

That is a challenge Lea and his team does not seem to be backing down from. Rather, the Commodores are embracing it and are hoping they will persevere through the gauntlet.

“There’s going to be some learning through the experience, but I think for me personally, I love the ninth game and I think it’ll be great for our sport,” Lea said.

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