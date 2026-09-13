Vanderbilt Football Got The Jared Curtis Experience Saturday And Can Dream Big As a Result

NASHVILLE—For a moment, chaos ensues as the ball slips out of Jared Curtis’ hands and Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander runs by without the ball that was rightfully meant to be handed off to him. The ball is on the ground and Curtis is moving towards it in an effort to pick it up before any Delaware player can.

But, Curtis had gone through a defender and was in the end zone the time the play ended.

Vanderbilt’s seven-play, 41-yard drive included two fumbles, two penalties–one of which was a delay of game on Curtis–and a sack, yet it ended in a touchdown. That drive was representative of why the program hadn’t handed the job over to veteran quarterback Blaze Berlowitz despite his experience advantage. It also showed why Vanderbilt always waited for Curtis to pass Berlowitz by, though.

For all of Vanderbilt’s faults on that first-half drive, Curtis still made it successful. The mistakes will come, but anything feels possible with Curtis at the helm, and Saturday gave that theory some credence.

“I felt like the way we organized around Jared in the second half was effective,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea–who wouldn’t definitively name Curtis the starter on Saturday night–said. “I could sense that there was a confidence growing on the sideline in him. I could see confidence growing in him. It was fun to watch.”

Sep 12, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) celebrates his touchdown against the Delaware Blue Hens during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appeared as if it would be difficult to leave FirstBank Stadium feeling encouraged by this Vanderbilt team when it trailed Delaware at halftime and was boo’d off the field, yet Curtis patched the program’s wounds and allowed it to dream of what this could all look like with him under center.

Curtis finished the day with 210 passing yards on 22 attempts and 14 completions as well as two rushing touchdowns. Perhaps the stats don’t get the message across clearly enough, though. Curtis looked like Vanderbilt’s quarterback of the present, not just the future. He played the type of second half that Vanderbilt thought may be an attainable aspiration for his performance in a year or two.

This is the Jared Curtis experience. NFL throws. Eye-popping runs. Something out of nothing.

There will inevitably be mistakes–and perhaps a good amount of them in 2026–but Curtis looks more ready than he ever has and indicated that he's more of a gamer than any of his fall camp practices would indicate. He’s still not been named the starter, but he should be well before Vanderbilt takes the field again.

“He’s a ball player, man,” Vanderbilt tight end Jayvontay Conner said. “There’s a lot being put on his plate and I’m pretty sure he feels a little bit of pressure sometimes, but I don’t notice that a lot from him. He’s a baller, man. He’s ready to hoop at all times.”

And, Conner would know. After all, he was among the biggest beneficiaries of Curtis’ heroics on Saturday night. Five of Conner’s six receptions and 75 of his 87 yards Saturday came from Curtis’ hand. Conner also watched as Curtis delivered a strike across his body and fit it in a tight window for a touchdown to Vanderbilt tight end Walt Taylor. Curtis also made a few throws on the sideline to Vanderbilt receiver Junior Sherrill that Berlowitz couldn’t earlier in the game.

Conner giving Curtis praise was a given considering he received multiple questions about him in his postgame media availability, but the way in which he spoke about Curtis was different than the bland remarks Vanderbilt players have given in the past in an effort to stay neutral between him and Berlowitz.

In that way Conner’s answers were different. It felt as if he was finally able to speak his mind in regard to his quarterback. He was finally confident enough in Curtis to make declarations about where he’s improved, too. Conner noted that Curtis kept Vanderbilt’s operation intact on its first touchdown drive when he could’ve allowed the chaos to overcome him.

“Seeing his growth from the time that he’s been here has been crazy and wild to me,” Conner said. “I felt like he did a good job conducting us through that drive.”

Sep 12, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) celebrates his touchdown with running back Makhilyn Young (22) Delaware Blue Hens during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nitpick Curtis letting Vanderbilt go through its sloppy ways, but–as Lea indicates–Curtis seldom made mistakes following that drive. It was as perfect a game as a freshman quarterback can put together in a game that he didn’t start. Curtis did all the exceptional things, he didn’t turn it over and he often made the smart play.

Vanderbilt knew Curtis could make the NFL throws and flash excellence. It knew about what it thought he could be. Its coaching staff knew that he has elements of his game that no Vanderbilt quarterback ever has. They knew that their best chance at a high ceiling is with Curtis under center.

But, it likely didn’t expect him to be as consistently good operationally and situationally as he was Saturday. Curtis took the reins from Berlowitz when Vanderbilt was in dire condition coming out of the half, but he immediately took Vanderbilt down the field for a touchdown and led it to putting the game away.

Now, Vanderbilt knows Curtis can do that. It knows he can consistently contribute to winning. It knows that he can be at his best when the pressure is on. That’s why he’ll be its starter the rest of the way.

That’s why he’s not only the future, but the present.

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