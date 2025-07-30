Vanderbilt Football Has a Tough Schedule, What Are The Toughest Games? Extra Point
The 2025-2026 college football season is just a month away. After a long offseason, Vanderbilt football will take to the field at FirstBank Stadium in just 31 days against Charleston Southern on Aug. 30.
Coming off a 7-6 season where Vanderbilt won the Birmingham Bowl over Georgia Tech, the Commodores are focused on improving on last season and climb the ladder amongst a loaded SEC.
But improving on its record from a year ago is easier said than done. According to ESPN analytics, Vanderbilt has the second hardest strength of schedule ahead of the new season. In the preseason poll selected by media members, the Commodores were picked to finish 13th in the SEC this upcoming fall after being picked to finish last last season.
Vanderbilt’s schedule likely plays a factor into the preseason opinions of the ‘Dores, but Vanderbilt has plenty of chances to prove everyone wrong. Even though the preseason AP Top 25 rankings have not come out yet, there is almost certainly going to be quite a few of Vanderbilt's opponents listed in the opening rankings.
So, what are the Commodores most challenging games this season? Let’s count down the three hardest games.
Week 8: LSU
A quick look at the schedule and you will find the most difficult game Vanderbilt will play at home is against LSU on Oct. 18. The Commodores went into Baton Rouge a year ago and came up one score short of pulling off what would have been a major upset against the Tigers.
But this season, LSU enters the year with a Heisman candidate in quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. He put over 4,000 yards a year ago and is poised to throw for more this year. The Tigers, coached by Brian Kelly, are going to push to not just be a playoff contender this season, but possibly even a national title contender.
Week 6: at Alabama
One of the hardest road trips of the season for Vanderbilt will take place on Oct. 4. A year ago, Vanderbilt pulled off one of the biggest upsets in a long time with its 40-35 win over then-No. 1 Alabama last October. The Crimson Tide finished last season below its standard with a 9-4 record.
With DeBoer entering his second year and teaming up with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for another time, there is hope that Alabama will have a much more consistent product on the field in first-year starting quarterback Ty Simpson.
Alabama was picked to finish third in the SEC in the preseason poll and its defense was a big reason why the Crimson Tide is expected to be a consensus playoff contender. Alabama returns key defensive pieces in Keon Sabb, Zabien Brown, Deontae Lawson and LT Overton. Not to mention, Vanderbilt will go into Saban Field this year, where Alabama went undefeated at home last season.
Week 10: at Texas
The hardest game on the Commodores schedule will take place on Nov. 1 when they travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns.
Texas was picked to finish as the top team in the SEC in the preseason poll. While the Longhorns lost plenty of talent to the NFL, they have reloaded both offensively and defensively. The most anticipated piece of their team is quarterback Arch Manning, who waited his turn to take over the starting role.
Vanderbilt came up just short of a victory over Texas in Nashville last season. Going on the road this time around will be a tall task to accomplish. Texas has four starters listed on the preseason All-SEC First Team: running back Quintrevion Wisner, offensive lineman DJ Campbell, defensive lineman Colin Simmons and defensive back Michael Taafe.