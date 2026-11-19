Vanderbilt football’s 2026 regular season is in the final couple of weeks before the Commodores either begin their offseason or play in a bowl game.

This weekend, Vanderbilt plays its final road game of the regular season. The Commodores travel to Gainesville to take on No. 24 Florida in a game that is a must win if they want to stay alive for bowl eligibility.

But before Vanderbilt hits the road this weekend, it is time to see who is on the first injury report of the week. Wednesday night, the SEC released its player availability reports for all SEC games this week.

For Vanderbilt, the most notable player on the initial injury report is EDGE Miles Capers. As of now, Capers is listed as probable for this weekend. Capers is the leader in Vanderbilt’s defensive end room with 26 total tackles this season and 3.5 sacks.

Elsewhere on the injury report, cornerback Cobey Sellers is listed as "Out" with an injury. Sellers is the only other new player to appear on this Wednesday night's injury report.

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Unsurprisingly, Vanderbilt will be without running back Evan Hampton, defensive lineman Aaron Bryant, offensive lineman Gunner Givens, linebacker Josiah Broxton and EDGE Edwin Kolenge. Vanderbilt will also be without offensive lineman Ted Gregoire and linebacker Daniel Vollmer Jr. for the second week in a row.

All five have sustained season-ending injuries throughout the season. Hampton broke a bone in his lower leg during the Kentucky game while Bryant and Broxton both tore their ACLs in previous weeks. About a month ago, Givens was declared out for the season with a hip injury. Kolenge saw his season coming out of the Mississippi State game due to a tendon in his pec that required surgery.

Vanderbilt must win both of its final two games of the regular season to make a bowl game. The Commodores have a sense of urgency to earn an extra game. Whether that will translate to the field will be seen Saturday when Vanderbilt kicks off against Florida at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

"What we're going to do is backs against the wall, we're going to go fight for what we want and we have opportunities to do that. I feel the urgency of extending the season," Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said.

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