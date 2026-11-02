Vanderbilt Football Injury Updates Out of the Bye Week

NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt football is coming out of its bye week looking to get back on track after losing its fifth game in a row against a ranked Kentucky team Oct. 24.

Throughout its first eight games of the season, Vanderbilt has gotten its fair share of injuries this season between losing guys for just one game at a time or just for the season. In his first press conference of the week Monday afternoon, Vanderbilt head coach gave some injury updates to a few of his players.

Starting with players that sustained season-ending injuries out of the Kentucky game, Lea announced the freshman running back Evan Hampton broke a bone in his lower leg and will be out for the season. In addition to that, the Commodores also lost linebacker Josiah Broxton for the season with a torn ACL.

Broxton’s injury occurred during the week of practice leading up to the Kentucky game. Broxton missed the game and his official diagnosis was given later.

“He tore his ACL. We didn’t get an official read on that until we were already in Lexington, but he’ll be out for the season heading toward surgery as soon as he’s able to,” Lea said of Broxton’s injury.

Broxton appeared in seven games for Vanderbilt this season and recorded three tackles.

Hampton’s injury was sustained in the middle of the Kentucky game. Hampton was seen leaving the game on a cart in Lexington and did not return. Hampton had seven carries for 18 yards this fall for the Commodores.

Lea also noted freshman linebacker Daniel Vollmer Jr. is likely out for this weekend’s game at Mississippi State with a hernia injury.

There is some positive injury news, however. Vanderbilt EDGE Brian Allen Jr. has a positive outlook with his availability this weekend after dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the Kentucky game. Allen Jr.’s ankle has responded well and seems likely to play this weekend barring setbacks later in the week.

The Commodores also have gotten two more defensive players back in practice after missing several weeks with injuries. Both linebacker Jamison Curtis and cornerback Jaylin Lackey have returned to practice after dealing with soft tissue injuries.

Both Curtis and Lackey serve as quality depth pieces in both the linebacker room and in the secondary. Lea was hopeful about the status of both of them for this weekend as well.

“Again, barring setbacks, should have changes in their availability hopefully this week,” Lea said.

Vanderbilt kicks off against Mississippi State in Starkville at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

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