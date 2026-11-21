Vanderbilt Football Makes Costly, Game-Changing First-Half Mistake Against Florida
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GAINESVILLE, FL—Vanderbilt football had Florida on the ropes and was controlling the game, until disaster struck.
Commodores’ running back MK Young fumbled a short pass from Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis in the open field, which allowed Florida linebacker Myles Graham to pick it up and take it back for a touchdown. Florida’s Ty Jackson forced the fumble.
Vanderbilt is winning the time of possession battle and has been winning on the line of scrimmage for most of Saturday afternoon, but it now trails 17-9 following Young’s costly fumble.
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy