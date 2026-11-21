GAINESVILLE, FL—Vanderbilt football had Florida on the ropes and was controlling the game, until disaster struck.

Commodores’ running back MK Young fumbled a short pass from Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis in the open field, which allowed Florida linebacker Myles Graham to pick it up and take it back for a touchdown. Florida’s Ty Jackson forced the fumble.

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Vanderbilt is winning the time of possession battle and has been winning on the line of scrimmage for most of Saturday afternoon, but it now trails 17-9 following Young’s costly fumble.

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