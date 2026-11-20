Vanderbilt football has its back against the wall as it chases a third-consecutive bowl-eligible season. At 4-6, it has to win its final two games.

It can only do so by winning one at a time, though. That’s easier said than done. Vanderbilt heads to Gainesville to face Florida on Saturday as a significant underdog. If it wins, it can still go to a bowl game if it beats Tennessee in Nashville. If it loses, it’s unlikely to make one.

Here’s what it will take for Vanderbilt to keep its postseason hopes alive on Saturday.

Make Florida one dimensional offensively

Florida is the No. 5 rushing offense in the SEC in terms of yards and is No. 5 in yards per carry. Vanderbilt isn’t in a position to shut Florida’s running game down, but its passing game is significantly less efficient.

Vanderbilt has to find a way to slow that passing game if it’s going to have any chance to win as underdogs on Saturday.

In Vanderbilt’s last two games, its defense has been as good as its been all season. It’ll have to have its best secondary and pass-rushing performance yet if it’s going to hold Florida to a number that could feasibly position its offense to win.

Can Vanderbilt ever fix its penalty issues?

Vanderbilt had 14 penalties for 92 yards Saturday against Alabama and had 80 more penalty yards than rushing yards. Most of those penalties were false starts.

That really wasn’t surprising.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Pre-snap operations have been an achilles heel, but in a game where we needed to be able to control the clock and establish a run game, we put ourselves in tough spots and weren’t able to do that,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said. “We can teach to be fundamentally technically better, but the operational stuff has got to clean up and we control. So, really disappointed in that way.”

Vanderbilt is talented enough to win, but isn’t talented enough to overcome the undisciplined nature of its play. It has to clean it up Saturday, but don’t count on it.

Get Ja’Cory Thomas involved

When Vanderbilt’s offense has been its best, Thomas has generally been a part of this group being able to push the ball downfield and generate explosive plays.

But, Thomas has a combined four catches for 35 yards in Vanderbilt’s last two games. Thomas is now third on Vanderbilt’s offense in receiving yards. If this is going to be a group that wins its final two games, Thomas has to be its clear No. 2 receiver the rest of the way.

Thomas still appears to be looking to prove something.

Prediction: Florida: 27, Vanderbilt: 10

There’s a path to a Vanderbilt win here, but it would require this team to do things that it hasn’t done all season. Betting on that in Vanderbilt’s 11th game of the season feels ill advised. Florida has been inconsistent at home this season, but it’s better than Vanderbilt and will have some sort of advantage as a result of a big crowd at the Swamp.

It’s possible, but a Vanderbilt win doesn’t look likely.

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