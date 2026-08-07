Vanderbilt Football May Not Have a Designated Speed Demon, but Its Pleased With the Speed it Has

NASHVILLE – During the 2025 season, it was not a question as to who for Vanderbilt football was the speedy, downhill threat that could take the top off a defense. The answer was simple: it was former Vanderbilt and now current Louisville wide receiver Tre Richardson.

Richardson was a player that went from an unknown to a known producer on Vanderbilt’s offense a season ago because of how quickly he could beat out opposing secondary players.

Now, Richardson is gone. Of course, the program has been moved on from him, but it does beg the question as to who will be that speedster that helps the Commodores move down the field with chunk gains.

There is not one singular guy Vanderbilt is relying on, but it does feel it has options in terms of players that can use their quickness to get past defenders.

“The first thing I think about when I think of speed is Kayleb Barnett. He’s our fastest guy, he’s super explosive. People who have been watching got an opportunity to see him last year. So, he’s that guy that gives us that spark,” Vanderbilt wide receivers coach Alex Bailey said. “Junior’s another explosive player we have. Another guy that pops into my head is Ja’Cory [Thomas]. He’s a bigger-type receiver. He’s over 215 pounds, but he’s quick, he’s sudden, and gives you that downfield speed.”

Maybe Barnett could be this season’s speed demon. It is obvious to see his quickness and agility on tape, but there will likely be questions on how his size influences his ability to make an impact in games.

Barnett is listed at 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds. If he is able to overcome size differences between him against defenders – which could easily happen – he will give himself a chance to exceed expectations this fall.

Old Dominion transfer Ja’Cory Thomas is maybe the most intriguing of Bailey’s analysis of what he has for speed in his room. Thomas was able to produce on the field for the Monarchs in 2025, but it was his size as a receiver that was the primary reason for that production.

Bailey seems optimistic about what Thomas will be able to do this fall, though. After Friday’s practice, Thomas talked about how he would describe his game as a receiver.

“I would say I’m pretty explosive. I can run routes, I can get open. I feel like I could do everything on the field,” Thomas said.

While it would be ideal for Vanderbilt to have a guy it could point to as the one the coaching staff can rely to get past the defense every time, the options it does have is something the coaches seem to be perfectly fine with.

In other words, Vanderbilt believes it has “rotational depth” at wide receiver, especially when it comes to the quickness aspect.

Another name in that rotation is wide receiver Brycen Coleman. Coleman transitioned over the offseason from tight end to wide receiver. He is a player that has to continue to prove what he can do as a pass catcher. If things go right for Coleman this season, he could see plenty of playing time.

The transition from tight end to receiver has been a pretty easy one because of the way Coleman was schemed in games last season. Bailey also mentioned that what stands out about Coleman post-transition is his vertical speed. He feels his ability to make things happen down the field is going to provide help to the room.

“He’s just really a guy that we can move all around. He has really good ball skills. He can run routes, he understands football. So, I’m excited by him,” Bailey said.

The ability of Vanderbilt’s receivers to create separation and run past defenders will be something to pay attention to throughout camp and the season. For now, Vanderbilt is not worried about what it lost from last year.

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