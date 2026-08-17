Vanderbilt Football Notebook: Offensive Line's Focus, Going Against the Defense, Azubuike’s Improvement

NASHVILLE – It did not take Vanderbilt football offensive tackles coach Jeff Nady long to tell reporters what he wants to see out of his offensive line this week before the next camp scrimmage.

At this point in fall camp, it is paying more attention to the fine print and fine tuning things.

“Really focus on some detail stuff. Pad level, hand placement. We were relatively assignment sound in the grand scheme of things. We want to always emphasize vertical push. But those really fine detail things: foot placement, hat placement, hand placement, really getting down to the nitty-gritty are hopefully things we’re going to take a step forward on this week,” Nady said.

Vanderbilt’s offensive line is maybe the most important part of the roster this year and even to a greater degree than it was the past couple seasons given the new faces. Nady and offensive line coach Chris Klenakis seem pleased with where the offensive line is at 10 days into fall camp.

In fact, it seems that the offensive line is better at this point in camp now than where it was at this exact point in 2025 fall camp. And the players seem to agree.

“I feel like this year we’re a lot further along than we were last year just from guys coming in from the spring. Then, we spent time during our break in the summer every single day,” Vanderbilt offensive lineman Orion Irving said. “So yeah, I just feel like we’re further along.”

Irving is a piece to a bigger puzzle on the offensive line. The guys up front, which the program calls “The Union,” are in a continual process of meshing with each other and moving as a well-oiled machine.

It can be more of a challenge at times, especially with the new faces on the line this season. But right now, Vanderbilt looks on schedule in the trenches.

Offensive Line Going Against the Vanderbilt Defense

Going into the first scrimmage Saturday, it felt like one of the trends to pay the most attention to was how Vanderbilt’s offensive line would block the defensive linemen, but also other defenders. It is a battle that continues to go on.

After Monday’s practice, Nady called Vanderbilt’s defensive line “scrappy.” He knows his offensive line has to play together because of the respect he and the guys in his room have for the defense.

“The biggest challenge is we have to bring our A-game. We have to bring our A-game or that defensive line is going to make us pay. And then, even if we have some success up front, you’re dealing with a core of linebackers that’s the best in the country in my opinion,” Nady said. “So that defense forces us to play good football every single day and bring our A-game or they’ll expose us.”

Clinton Azubuike’s Improvement

Vanderbilt offensive lineman Clinton Azubuike is a mountain of a man on the Commodores’ front. At 6-foot-8, Azubuike has the size to give opposing defenders fits on the field and he has continued to work on his hand and foot placement throughout camp.

But there are more areas he wants to get better before Vanderbilt’s 2026 season kicks off next month.

“Just my FBI. That’s my football intelligence. Coach K, he puts a big focus on that, making sure you see everything. Not just your place, but also anticipate before everything comes by you, so that’s a big one for me,” Azubuike said.

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