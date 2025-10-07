Vanderbilt Football Officially Hires Jordan Matthews to Football Staff
Former Vanderbilt wide receiver Jordan Matthews has been hired by the program as an offensive consultant, per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Matthews has been with the program since fall camp in an unofficial capacity since fall camp and has regularly been at Vanderbilt's practices working with its wide receivers and team as a whole. The former Vanderbilt receiver hasn't announced his retirement from the NFL, but will take on an official role with the program.
"There's a lot to learn from a guy like Jordan, he's a tremendous leader," Vanderbilt receiver Richie Hoskins said in the fall. "We could talk X's and O's all day, but he is a tremendous leader. He's telling us a lot about his experience off the field and that's something that everybody is taking to heart."
Matthews was named a first-team All-American by USA Today and Athlon Sports in 2013 and was SEC’s all-time leader with 262 career receptions and 3,759 receiving yards. The former Vanderbilt star holds nearly every Vanderbilt receiving record.
He was present running up and down the field prior to Vanderbilt's 30-14 loss to Alabama at Bryant Denny Stadium.
"He's been fantastic," Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck said during fall camp. "He did a great presentation the other day on recovery, on how to take care of your body, how to eat right and how to do all the things you need to and be a pro. That's what we're wanting our guys to act like, you want to act like pros and we want them to treat their bodies and take care of themselves like pros so that gives them the best opportunity to be successful out there."
The former Vanderbilt star was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 42nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He played three seasons with the Eagles before playing 10 games with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. Matthews went back to Philadelphia for two seasons after his time in Buffalo and last played for the Carolina Panthers as a tight end.
Vanderbilt is off to a 5-1 start and has road wins over South Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Commodores are 3-0 at home with wins over Georgia State, Utah State and Charleston Southern. They'll look to build on that after the bye week with Matthews' help in an official role.
Matthews will likely work primarily as a complement to Commodores' wide receivers coach Alex Bailey.