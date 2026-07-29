Vanderbilt Football Preseason Game Prediction: Arkansas

If there was ever a good time for Vanderbilt football to go on a midseason winning streak in the heat of conference play, look no further than the back half of October.

After what is certain to be a grueling start to SEC play, the Commodores schedule lightens up a little bit with a three-game stretch against Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State. While the last two of those three are on the road, it is a much tamer three-game stretch than the first third of conference play.

Of course, it does not mean they are automatic wins or that those three games will not be difficult, but Vanderbilt could have an easier time finding matchup advantages.

Beginning with Arkansas on Oct. 17, the Commodores will take on a Razorbacks team with first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield and a new starting quarterback. After former starting quarterback Taylent Green went to the NFL, Arkansas has not named its new starter for the 2026 season.

The Razorbacks are in a precarious position with its quarterback battle in addition to the new receiving corps it should have. Arkansas brought in three wide receiver transfers, including Memphis wide receiver Jamari Hawkins in addition to Memphis tight end Mike Adcock.

Defensively, Arkansas brought in four defenders from the transfer portal after having an abysmal season on defense a year ago.

Here are Vandy On SI’s keys to the game and a preseason prediction for Vanderbilt’s matchup against Arkansas.

Keys to the Game

Off the bat, this feels like a matchup where Vanderbilt can take advantage offensively. Maybe Arkansas’ defense could start to mesh and round into midseason form when this game takes place, but Vanderbilt’s offense should be getting into a consistent rhythm by this time as well.

If the chemistry on the Vanderbilt offensive line is good, the Commodores should be able to run the ball. Arkansas was 120th in the country defensively last season. If that does not improve drastically, it gives any opponent the ability to do damage and put up points.

Once Vanderbilt gets the rushing attack going, it should open up space for either Jared Curtis or Blaze Berlowitz to dish the ball to receivers.

Defensively, the most important thing is for Vanderbilt to rattle whoever the starting quarterback is. Whether it is KJ Jackson or AJ Hill, Arkansas will be playing a young starting quarterback. If the Commodores defensive line is able to get after the quarterback, especially EDGE rushers Miles Capers and Brian Allen Jr., that should set up for a successful day for Vanderbilt.

Prediction

Given the disrespect Arkansas has been handed this offseason, this could be a potential trap game for Vanderbilt. But Vanderbilt has a tendency to respect its opponents, no matter their standing.

This is a game where Vanderbilt will give itself a good chance to win regardless of who the quarterback is. Arkansas could hang tough with the Commodores for a little bit, but Vanderbilt will come away with a multi-score victory by the end of the day.

Score prediction: Vanderbilt 35, Arkansas 20

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