Vanderbilt Football Preseason Game Prediction: Tennessee

It has been a little over eight months since Vanderbilt football picked apart and went on a second half runaway against its in-state rivals on the road. It was the first time in eight years that Vanderbilt had won in Knoxville.

This year, though, the Commodores are looking to make it the first time in that same time span since they last beat the Volunteers at home.

A lot has changed since then as both teams are ushering in a new era of sorts, specifically at the quarterback position. Both Vanderbilt and Tennessee have five-star freshman quarterbacks that are looking to earn a starting role with Jared Curtis looking to be the starter in Nashville and Faizon Brandon looking to be the starter in Knoxville.

Tennessee has had changes to what was a vulnerable defense in 2025. The Volunteers hired new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Penn State and are bringing in four four-star players on the defensive side of the ball. Additionally, former Penn State linebacker Amare Campbell followed Knowles to Tennessee. Campbell led Penn State in tackles last season.

Other than Brandon, Tennessee was able to retain two of its top three pass catchers from last season while adding five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys to the offense.

The matchup of young quarterbacks between Vanderbilt and Tennessee presents an intriguing matchup to close the regular season. Here are a couple keys to the game as well as a preseason game prediction.

Keys to the Game

The game within the game could easily end up being Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck’s offense against Jim Knowles’ defense. How do these two football minds try to outmatch one another?

Vanderbilt was one of the top offenses in college football a season ago while Knowles had Penn State’s defense top 25 in the country in total defense. Things are different this year with Vanderbilt’s quarterback situation and how much of an impact Knowles’ coaching will have on Tennessee’s defensive players.

Tennessee will be replacing half of its starting defenders, which could mean there will be growing pains for the Volunteers. However, there will have been more than enough data to show the narrative of both sides when Vanderbilt and Tennessee meet.

For Vanderbilt’s defense, this game looks like the Commodores will have to rely a lot on their secondary. Tennessee’s offense is known for the quick pace and the downfield plays it tries to make. As a result, the game could hinge on the performance of Vanderbilt cornerbacks Martel Hight and Jordan Matthews and safeties CJ Heard and Ricardo Jones.

If Vanderbilt is able to limit the skill of Brandon (or whoever is the starting quarterback for Tennessee) through pass defense, the Commodores will give themselves an advantage.

Prediction

In rivalry games, all stats and team tendencies can essentially be thrown out the window. Anybody can win a rivalry game on any given Saturday. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea lost his first few matchups against Tennessee to begin his tenure, but got a special rivalry victory on the road a season ago.

For the sake of the argument, let’s say the quarterback battle in this game is indeed Jared Curtis versus Faizon Brandon and both are evenly leveled with their trajectories. This could be a terrific night slate game.

With home field advantage, look for Vanderbilt’s secondary to force Brandon into a couple freshman mistakes and have it be the difference in the game. It will be close, but Vanderbilt makes it two in a row over Tennessee.

Score Prediction: Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee 27

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