Vanderbilt Football Prospect: Defensive Lineman Ikenna Ugbaja

Ikenna Ugbaja is a wanted man, who currently holds offers from multiple programs, including Vanderbilt, Michigan, Tennessee, Boston College, Syracuse, Wake Forrest, Duke, Stanford, UCLA, Northwestern, and Wisconsin from Power Five conferences.

Currently, a three-star prospect, Ugbaja, stars at Belmont Hill High School, in Belmont Hill, Ma. has both the size and, more importantly, the speed college coaches covet in defensive linemen.

Ugbaja, who is 6'3" 275-pounds, is still growing and could easily handle an additional 15 to 20 pounds without impacting his speed. His first step off the snap is impressive, and he had above average strength for his age that should only improve with time in a college weight program.

His ceiling is perhaps higher than other players in the class of 2021 who are currently ranked higher, but that will depend on Ugbaja, who by all accounts is a hear worker and driven football player.

Ugbaja recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Wolverine Digest about his recruitment.

"A lot of the coaches have said nose guard, three-tech because of my speed, which also lends to being an outside player," Ugbaja said. "Nose guard with my speed, I can get around the center and go up against the hand that's hiking the ball. A lot of teams have also said an edge player since I'm fast, and I'm strong with a lot of different moves I can use."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic halted official visits, Ugbaja had plans to visit Vanderbilt, along with Wake Forrest, Duke, Michigan, and Boston College.

While it is often difficult to determine what will interest a recruit, from the list of schools Ugbaja, was ready to visit, all are outstanding academic institutions, leading one to assume that will play a large part in his final decision.

Adding a player of the caliber of Ugbaja would be an immediate boost to the defensive line position where the Commodores have already secured the commitment of Terion Sugick. Still, Vanderbilt would like to add even more talent at that position in this class.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.