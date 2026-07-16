Vanderbilt Football Quarterback Jared Curtis Signs High-Profile NIL Deal

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football quarterback Jared Curtis is one of eight college football players to sign an NIL deal with Nike, per a release.

Nike says it’s “deepening the most dominant football roster across all levels of the game with the addition of top high school players along with elite college athletes from the brand’s top programs, reflecting an unparalleled commitment to supporting the next generation of rising talent.”

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons also signed with Nike.

Curtis is in the midst of a quarterback battle that doesn’t appear to be reaching an immediate conclusion, but is a five-star recruit and has seen a number of Name, Image and Likeness deals come his way. Most notably, Curtis was in Nate Bargatze’s movie The Breadwinner.

“This guy's really humble and really hardworking and that's been kind of–obviously, I got to know him a little bit in recruiting, but we had a shorter time that way. He really is a great fit for our program and his modesty, his humility, how hard he works,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea told Vandy on SI this summer.”He wants to be a great teammate. I mean, this guy really wants to win and be good. So he hasn't let the ancillary become a distraction from what he's focused on day in and day out.”

Nike announced that it’s also adding high school football stars Jermaine Cobbins, Madoxx Davis, Jaxon Dollar, Quentin Hale, Elijah Haven, Peyton Houston, Myson Johnson-Cook, Juju Johnson, Neimann Lawrence, Gabriel Osborne Jr. and Jamarin Simmons to its group of athletes in the same announcement it included Curtis in.

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