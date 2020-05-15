CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Football Recruiting: Quarterback Riley Leonard

Greg Arias

Football recruiting for the class of 2021 is in full swing despite the limitations put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Vanderbilt Commodores seem to be making headway with one player, in particular, this week.

The Commodores officially offered Fairhope, Al. quarterback Riley Leonard (6'4" 200) on May 10, but already has his attention in a big way.

 "Within the last week or so, I picked up Vanderbilt, and that's been good," Leonard said. "I've been in touch with a lot of their coaches," Riley said to 247 Sports Cuse Nation. "It's starting to pick up. Everybody's kind of in touch now. Whether it's OC's or even head coaches or even meetings with QB's in QB rooms."

A two sports standout for Fairhope High (football and basketball) Leonard's recruitment has snowballed as he has received offers from Duke, Syracuse, South Alabama, Nebraska, Southern Miss, and Tulane along with the Commodores.

Along with his football offers, Leonard also holds five scholarship offers in basketball too.

One of the top-selling points working in Vanderbilt's favor is its academics, something Leonard has mentioned multiple times during his recruitment. While Leonard hasn't mentioned it, proximity could also work in favor of the Commodores as other than South Alabama, Vanderbilt is the closest to his hometown.

Leonard completed 102-of-172 pass attempts for 1,231 yards. The dual-threat standout also ran for 499 yards, and eight touchdowns on 96 carries as a junior for the Pirates. He also helped the Pirates to the first final four earlier this year, averaging 20.9 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. He also had 58 blocks and 76 steals and was one of three finalists for Class 7A Player of the Year.

The buzz around the recruiting world seems the feel the Commodores might be in great shape with Leonard, and his decision could be coming soon.

The Commodores currently hold commitments from five players, none of which are quarterbacks. Head coach Derek Mason nad his staff signed four quarterbacks in last year's class, two true freshmen and two JUCO transfers, but adding a quarterback in each class is essential in today's world of college football.

