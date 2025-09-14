Vanderbilt Football's Langston Patterson Ejected for Targeting Against South Carolina, LaNorris Sellers out
COLUMBIA, S.C.—Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson was ejected from Saturday’s game against South Carolina as a result of targeting.
Patterson came unblocked on a blitz from Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Steve Gregory and hit South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers on a play that the officials determined was a result of Patterson leading with his helmet.
Sellers–a potential high pick in the NFL Draft whenever he chooses to declare–was down on the ground and injured for a few moments after the play and walked off the field with the assistance of trainers after the hit.
The South Carolina quarterback did not return to the game prior to halftime. He was considered to be the most difficult quarterback to face on Vanderbilt's schedule prior to Saturday's game and had led South Carolina to a 2-0 start with wins over Virginia Tech as well as South Carolina State. Sellers had thrown for 337 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions prior to Saturday's game.
Sellers was 6-for-7 with 94 yards before being replaced by South Carolina backup Luke Doty, a senior who had only seen action as a wide receiver previously. Doty was 3-for-5 with 15 yards prior to halftime.
Sellers' status for the second half of Saturday's game is unknown, per Shane Beamer.
Patterson is in his second season as a starting Vanderbilt linebacker after breaking out in a 2023 season in which he led the team in tackles and ultimately played himself into a bigger role in 2024. The Vanderbilt linebacker played last season on an injured ankle, but appears to be significantly more healthy to start the 2025 season.
The Nashville native was second on the team in tackles last season and had three tackles on the season prior to Saturday night's game. Patterson had two tackles on the night prior to his ejection in the late second quarter.