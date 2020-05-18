Vanderbilt Football Schedule, What if Notre Dame?

Nothing is certain when it comes to the 2020 college football season or how things will play out both on and, more importantly, at this point, off the field.

Athletic directors, university presidents, and the powers that be are working through multiple contingency plans to include most everything but a swam of murder hornets attacking The Horseshoe on opening day.

One of the biggest and most challenging to plan for issues is which teams will be able to play because of state restrictions that vary from one to another.

California, for instance, seems like it will be last, or certainly near to reopen, meaning that the Pac-12 season would be very much in doubt and would impact teams those schools are scheduled to face.

While Vanderbilt has no scheduled matchups with California opponents, there could certainly be issues that might impact their situation and force changes.

If the Commodores were forced to make adjustments, one team that could be easily available and looking to add a game might be the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

March 5, 2020; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame held their first spring football practice at the Irish Athletics Center. Mandatory Credit: Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK

Currently not a full member of a conference, the Irish are part of the ACC in other sports and have six games against league teams on their current football schedule.

However, for the Irish to complete their schedule, which includes scheduled contests versus Stanford and USC, both from California, it could mean the boys from South Bend might be looking for opponents.

Vanderbilt and Notre Dame met last in 2018 with the Irish claiming a 22-17 home win in a game the Commodores had chances to win.

Yes, the Commodores have suffered through a losing season since that matchup, but if the Commodores were to find themselves with an opening on the schedule, filling it with a visit from the Irish to Nashville might not be such a bad thing.

I know what you're thinking, why even mention scheduling a game against a team the Commodores wouldn't likely win?

Well, other than Mercer, which games on the non-conference schedule are the Commodores currently favored to win if played today?

If you're looking for a game and this one is available, why wouldn't you want to jump at the chance to face the Irish?

It's all speculation and musing possibilities, but as the old saying goes, if you're going to dream, dream big, and a matchup like this would be big.

