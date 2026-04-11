Vanderbilt Football Sets Program Record: The Anchor

Vanderbilt football set a program record Friday afternoon as 12 Commodores were named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honors Society.

Among the 12 were Eli Stowers, Cole Spence, Joshua Singh, Richie Hoskins, Prince Kollie, Diego Pavia, Cade McConnell, Langston Patterson, Bradley Mann, Nick Rinaldo, Marlen Sewell and Charlie Clark.

These 12 Commodores made it into the Hampshire Honors Society by having graduated this spring or summer, see game in action during the 2025 season, received their undergraduate degree, played their final season of eligibility and maintained a GPA of 3.2 or better.

The 2025 Vanderbilt football roster showed success off the field in the classroom, but of course on the field as well. Vanderbilt had a historic 2025 season in which it achieved 10 wins for the first time in program history with a 10-3 record.

The Commodores beat three different teams ranked in the AP top 15 and were even ranked inside the top 10 at one point during the season. It is a team that will be remembered forever by fans in Nashville.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

7 days

The Anchor: Saturday, April 11, 2026

In the national semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament, Vanderbilt bowling swept No. 3 Arkansas State to advance to the winner's side of the bracket of the four remaining teams. The Commodores will take on Wichita State Saturday for the spot in the National Championship game.

Four-star tight end Grant Haviland will announce his commitment April 14. Haviland is the No. 2 ranked tight end in the state of Georgia and is choosing between Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.

Three-star class of 2028 linebacker Jennaris Henry announced on Twitter/X that he has received an offer from Vanderbilt football.

Friday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat/lost to No. 17 Florida score.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat Alabama score.

Vanderbilt baseball beat/lost to No. 16 Oklahoma score.

Saturday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt lacrosse at Temple, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt baseball vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt soccer at Samford (Exhibition), 1 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt volleyball vs. Purdue (Exhibition in Greenwood, Indiana), 5 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Joe Walker Invitational (Oxford, Mississippi), Day 2.

Vanderbilt bowling at the NCAA Championships, Final Four, Day 2.

Commodores Quote of The Day

"Going to Vandy did a lot of things for me, and one of the things it cured me of

was the need to follow college football … You know, I have to go to my 40th reunion next week. They're going to love that I said that." Roy Blount Jr.

We’ll Leave You With This…