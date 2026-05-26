Exclusive: How Vanderbilt Football Took Matt Williams Out Of The DMV

NASHVILLE—The opportunity for Matt Williams to stay close to home was right in front of him. All he had to do in order to make it happen was decide between his offers from Maryland and Virginia, both of which appeared to have strong interest in him.

Williams had something else in mind, though.

Vanderbilt was in the mix in Williams’ recruitment, and he wasn’t going to discount that solely because of proximity. Perhaps Maryland and Virginia–both of which were officially visited by Williams–had the initial leg up, but their advantage didn’t win the recruitment in the end. Vanderbilt did that.

“It was not a hard decision for me not to play in the DMV especially once I visited Vanderbilt this spring,” Williams told Vandy on SI. “My visit there felt as if I was right back at home with how Vandy’s coaches interacted with their players and the camaraderie among the players during their spring practice.”

Williams had offers from LSU, Indiana, NC State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Memphis and a number of other power-five programs, but he opted to become Vanderbilt’s fourth commit in the 2027 class.

In Williams, Vanderbilt landed a three-star cornerback who was an All-state performer in his junior season at Maury High School. Williams says he prides himself on the speed, physicality and aggressiveness he brings along with a dose of trash talking.

Williams played quarterback in high school and believes that playing there helps him in his time at cornerback as he works to identify schemes and monitor the quarterback. He still feels as if he’s got room to grow before arriving on Vanderbilt’s campus in the summer of 2027, though.

“Coach Richardson and I talked about improving the top of my breaks when covering routes as well as bettering my form when tackling,” Williams said. “I also want to perfect my time-management which is already pretty much on point but want to continue perfecting it.”

Vanderbilt cornerbacks coach Jamaal Richardson has a respectable history of recruiting the position since his promotion in 2023, and he was able to add Williams by pointing out the trajectory of Vanderbilt’s program.

The Commodores finished 2025 with a program-best 10 wins after a seven-win season in 2024 and look to usher in a new era under five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and a number of newcomers. As a result, Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has been able to more easily sell the program to recruits.

Williams is one of a six-man recruiting class that is headlined by four-star Franklin Road Academy linebacker Omarii Sanders, three-star tight end Grant Haviland and three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas.

That group will look to continue Vanderbilt’s trajectory in a year. Williams is encouraged by what they’re walking into.

“I love the path that Vanderbilt football is on and its upward trend in the SEC,” Williams said. “Coach Lea has the program heading in the right direction and I want to be a part of its continued success which is one of the reasons why I committed to Vandy. The brotherhood in the CB room was another thing that stood out to me during my visit.”

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