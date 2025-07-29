Vanderbilt Football to Start Fall Camp Wednesday: The Anchor
The 2025-2026 college football season is quickly approaching. With Week 0 of the season beginning on Aug. 23 and Week 1 taking place the final weekend of August, teams have started to announce when their fall camps will begin.
For Vanderbilt, the team announced that it will begin its fall camp on Wednesday, July 30. The Commodores will hold practices throughout the weeks leading up to their first game on Aug. 30 against Charleston Southern.
It has been a long offseason for college football and it is almost time for talking season to come to a close. The Commodores return 70 percent of last season’s production, including tight end Eli Stowers and quarterback Diego Pavia.
Stowers and Pavia will go into this season looking to pick up where they left off the 2024-2025 season when the dynamic duo led Vanderbilt to a 7-6 record and bowl victory over Georgia Tech.
On the defensive side, the Commodores return a trio of its biggest contributors in Bryan Longwell, Randon Fontenette and Langston Patterson. The three players finished the top three on the team in tackles and last season’s leader in interceptions in Martel Hight.
With the core of the defense returning for the upcoming season, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea says the focus of the defense this year is improving on third down.
“On the whole, the core of our defense returns and we need to play better on that side of the ball for our team to reach the goals we have for the season. That means, like I said earlier, that we're focused on improving on third down,” Lea said.
Did You Notice?
The 2025-2026 Vanderbilt men’s golf schedule was released Friday. The Commodores will start the fall portion of their schedule on Aug. 29 with a three-day tournament at the Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach, California. The fall season finished with a three-day event starting Oct. 13 at the Bryson Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.
In the spring, Vanderbilt will start its campaign in Panama City, Florida at the Watersound Invitational. The 2025-2026 regular season will come to a close at the Mossy Oak Collegiate in West Point, Mississippi.
The SEC Championships will occur from April 22-26 in Sea Island, Georgia while the NCAA Regionals begin May 18, 2026.
Follow the link for the full schedule.
