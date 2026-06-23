Vanderbilt Football Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 15

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football is in a new era under head coach Clark Lea as it moves forward after a program-best 10-3 season, but does so while replacing star quarterback Diego Pavia and star tight end Eli Stowers.

Lea and company believe that the program can move forward as winners, though, and the amount of experience they bring back is at the forefront of the reasons why.

Lea has the 34th most experienced offense in the country, the No. 4 defense in the country, is No. 2 in game experience in the country and No. 12 in returning starts.

“Just in terms of quality depth, I mean, this is probably the best team we've had,” Lea told Vandy on SI. “Obviously, we have some big gaps to fill, and some of those gaps were our production leaders from a year ago, but I like this team. I like where we are.”

This Vanderbilt team doesn’t appear to have the elite names at the top of the roster that Lea’s 2025 team did, but he believes he’s got a capable group at every level.

In Vandy on SI’s top 20 players list, all three phases will be represented, as well as every offensive and defensive position group.

No. 15: MK Young

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Makhilyn Young (22) runs against the Missouri Tigers during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The story really is remarkable here.

Young was scrubbing toilets during the 2024 season, watching as his Vanderbilt teammates celebrated big win after big win. He so badly wants to be out there, but he couldn’t be.

When he finally got onto the field, Young took advantage of his opportunity. He was Vanderbilt’s second back, but he averaged 9.0 yards per carry and ripped off a number of big runs.

“I’m so proud of him,” Lea said during the season. “To see him have these moments and with the year he was out and him having to do the dirty work to get himself back, what a great story. It couldn’t happen to a better person.”

Young is a versatile modern back that can be a safety net for Vanderbilt’s first-time starting quarterback and can complement Vanderbilt back Sedrick Alexander again.

Why No. 15?

Young will have a big role in Vanderbilt’s revamped offense, but he won’t be the primary back. That will likely limit what he can do and how high he can get in this ranking, but he’s an important player in regard to how this all ends for Vanderbilt in year one with a new quarterback.

Young says he prayed for times like the ones he was having last season, and it appears as if he’s got more ahead of him.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.