Vanderbilt Football Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 20
In this story:
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football is in a new era under head coach Clark Lea as it moves forward after a program-best 10-3 season, but does so while replacing star quarterback Diego Pavia and star tight end Eli Stowers.
Lea and company believe that the program can move forward as winners, though, and the amount of experience they bring back is at the forefront of the reasons why.
Lea has the 34th most experienced offense in the country, the No. 4 defense in the country, is No. 2 in game experience in the country and No. 12 in returning starts.
“Just in terms of quality depth, I mean, this is probably the best team we've had,” Lea told Vandy on SI. “Obviously, we have some big gaps to fill, and some of those gaps were our production leaders from a year ago, but I like this team. I like where we are.”
This Vanderbilt team doesn’t appear to have the elite names at the top of the roster that Lea’s 2025 team did, but he believes he’s got a capable group at every level.
In Vandy on SI’s top 20 players list, all three phases will be represented, as well as every offensive and defensive position group.
No. 20: Jayvontay Conner
After spending time away from the SEC, Conner believes he’s ready to be back and embrace the challenge of playing in the league.
He’s certainly confident enough to do it.
“Waffle House is open 24 hours a day,” Conner said, “JC is open 24/7, man, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Conner caught 23 balls, three touchdowns and went for 333 receiving yards a season ago while coming in as East Carolina’s second-most productive tight end. His numbers aren’t likely to take a major step forward as he moves up a level, but Conner appears to be in a place where he can contribute in the SEC–more than he did as a young player at Ole Miss.
“I'm ready to give it a go,” Conner said. “I'm coming back this time around and I'm ready to give it a shot.”
Why No. 20?
Conner is likely Vanderbilt’s secondary tight end, but he’s a gifted receiver that appears to embody the mentality that Lea wants his receivers to carry.
He’s not set to be a star, but he’s exactly what Vanderbilt wanted to add alongside Cole Spence in the transfer portal.
Follow us onTwitter/X,Facebook,YouTube,Instagram,ThreadsandBlue Skyfor the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy