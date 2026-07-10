Vanderbilt Football Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 8

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football is in a new era under head coach Clark Lea as it moves forward after a program-best 10-3 season, but does so while replacing star quarterback Diego Pavia and star tight end Eli Stowers.

Lea and company believe that the program can move forward as winners, though, and the amount of experience they bring back is at the forefront of the reasons why.

Lea has the 34th most experienced offense in the country, the No. 4 defense in the country, is No. 2 in game experience in the country and No. 12 in returning starts.

“Just in terms of quality depth, I mean, this is probably the best team we've had,” Lea told Vandy on SI. “Obviously, we have some big gaps to fill, and some of those gaps were our production leaders from a year ago, but I like this team. I like where we are.”

This Vanderbilt team doesn’t appear to have the elite names at the top of the roster that Lea’s 2025 team did, but he believes he’s got a capable group at every level.

In Vandy on SI’s top 20 players list, all three phases will be represented, as well as every offensive and defensive position group.

No. 8: Miles Capers

Aug 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores edge rusher Miles Caper celebrates the tackle for loss with linebacker Nick Rinaldi (24) and defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor (96) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Capers is the only player remaining that’s been around for every season Lea has been Vanderbilt’s head coach, and he’s developed into a real player for him.

In Capers, Vanderbilt has a true veteran pass rusher that those around the program rave about. He recorded 4.5 sacks, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and defended a pass in 2026.

Capers also had a strong 2024 season, in which he forced three fumbles and intercepted a pass. Vanderbilt seems to know what it has here.

At worst, Capers is a good piece for it that will be one of its best defensive players if healthy.

Why No. 8?

Capers deserves his flowers for sticking around after all these years and producing, but the question is how much of a leap he’s capable of making.

Vanderbilt hasn’t had a game-wrecking pass rusher in a number of years, but Capers is the closest thing it has to that on this roster. If he is what he is, though, he’s a good piece that elevates the ceiling of this Vanderbilt defense.

There’s always a chance he finds another gear, though.

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