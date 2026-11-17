NASHVILLE — When Vanderbilt freshman STAR Mason Lewis first got to campus in the offseason, he set a high expectation for himself.

Perhaps his goals weren’t to immediately win a highly-touted conference award in the SEC, but he certainly envisioned himself being a notable playmaker on Vanderbilt’s defense. Lewis had a good fall camp where he made plays constantly and found himself in the area of the ball quite a bit.

When the season first began, Lewis was not the starter at the STAR position in the Commodores’ defense. But after productive in-game snaps the first few weeks of the 2026 season, Lewis earned himself the starting role at STAR.

“I feel like over the offseason, that’s kind of what I had my vision for myself. That’s what I was working toward. I have a lot of confidence in my ability and I kind of had just a feeling that it was going to turn out like this,” Lewis said Tuesday.

As the regular season starts to wind down in these next two weeks, it is getting close for players to start making decisions about what they want to do for next season.

Lewis did not say directly that he is going to return to Vanderbilt for the 2027 season. However, when he was asked about the future of the program and its plans, Lewis gave an answer where he seemingly included himself in those conversations.

“I see us really just stepping back into our values. I feel like this season we kind of got away from who we are as a team and who we are as people,” Lewis said. “I feel like in the future we’re going to step back into that and I feel like I have to take a role and step up in what I’m doing right now and kind of lead the way and take charge in that.”

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Lewis has been the best defensive freshman on Vanderbilt’s roster this season and one of Vanderbilt’s best defensive players in general this fall. Lewis is fourth on the team in total tackles with 51, behind veterans CJ Heard, Bryan Longwell and Nick Rinaldi.

Without question, the type of production Lewis has given the team on the field this season is more than enough reason to realize he is a priority player for the program to bring back for next season.

At the time of his recruitment, Lewis felt like he was underrecruited. Lewis was rated as a three-star safety coming out of Basha High School in Queen Creek, Arizona. Despite the feelings of being a little overlooked in the recruitment process a season ago, Lewis is happy with how his recruitment process went and how his first season of college football has gone thus far.

As Lewis now starts to think about what his next season of college football will look like, it seems as though he wants to continue to develop and improve as a player within the Vanderbilt program.

Maybe Lewis and the rest of the roster are not satisfied with how this season has gone, but faith and belief in the program has not been lost throughout the last couple of months.

If he does end up staying at Vanderbilt for his sophomore season, the Commodores will have a player that is driven to be a better and more of a leader next season.

“I have the utmost faith and utmost belief in Clark Lea and I just feel like this offseason I want to tighten down and really just focus on where I can improve in my game,” Lewis said. “I want to take a leap next year. This isn’t where I want to plateau. I just want to get as best I can this offseason so I can be better next year.”

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